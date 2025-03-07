Review: SHOWIN' UP BLACK at Cleveland Public Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In a recent email Cleveland Public Theatre’s Executive Artistic Director, Raymond Bobgan stated, “At Cleveland Public Theatre, we believe in the power of art to transform, heal, and build community. In these times of uncertainty, fear, anxiety, and division, we remain steadfast in our mission to center diverse voices, to celebrate bold and courageous storytelling, and to open space for those who seek refuge in creativity and expression. As we reaffirm our commitment to nurturing compassion and raising consciousness, we believe our collective imaginations can provide comfort in times of darkness and spark the light for ways forward.”

The theatre’s present staging, SHOWIN’ UP BLACK, which is getting its world premiere, banners that commitment.

“The tale centers on the eve of their daughter's cotillion, the Hopegoodes, an affluent African American family in Cleveland, see their plans for the perfect debutante ball collide with a Black Lives Matter protest. As the protest gets nearer, secrets and competing desires get shaken loose, tearing at the fabric of the family, challenging what, exactly, it is to be Black.”

In contrast to many plays about Black families which illustrate the moving into white neighborhoods, attending all white schools, fighting to get out of bad neighborhoods, or dealing with gangs, playwright Jeanne Madison places the spotlight on a well-to-do, influential, professional black family, their honor-student daughter and her MIT-attending boyfriend.

Jeanne Madison, a member of the Dramatist Guild, is the 2022-23 Nord Family Foundation Playwright Fellow at Cleveland Public Theater (CPT), which includes a mentorship with prolific Cleveland Heights award-winning playwright, Eric Coble.

Jeanne holds a BA, and an MBA from Case Western Reserve University. She recently completed Scene Study and Playwrighting Master Classes at The Cleveland Play House. After many years in the corporate, and non-profit sectors, during which she lived in Chicago, New York City, and Washington DC, Jeanne now makes her home in Cleveland where she finds inspiration for her writing.

The script is generally well-structured and written, though, at times it has some forced and soap-opera-like scenes. The language is authentic but in some scenes uses written rather than oral language and leaves the actors sometimes sounding like characters in a book.

The CPT production, under the direction of well-respected local director, Jimmie Woody, moves along at a nice pace and has balanced performances.

Ashley Aqulla, portraying Claire, the college educated mother, has a nice touch with both drama and humor. Tamicka Scruggs, is delightful as her side-kick, Marie. Darryl Tatum, is believable as the lawyer/father who has carved a political-oriented path of influence and wealth. Highlight performances are given by Makayla Smith as Evie, the daughter who finds herself caught in the world of Black cotillions conflicting with her need and to express her independence as a young adult and Drew Pope (Kwan), her MIT black activist boyfriend. Both create believable and realistic characters.

Capsule judgement: SHOWIN’ UP BLACK gives a thought-provoking view of a Black family. Though there are times when the script writing seemed forced, the over-all effect is positive. It is a production worth seeing.

SHOWIN’ UP BLACK February 20 through March 8, 2025. Tickets can be purchased at www.cptonline.org through the theater’s Choose-What-You-Pay option which allows patrons to pay what they’d like with no handling fees.

Reader Reviews