Razzle Dazzle: Music From The Halls Of Fame Comes to the Beck Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Beck Center for the Arts will razzle dazzle Northeast Ohio once again. This year, the cast and crew of Razzle Dazzle are set to travel the world of music from the County Music and Rock and Roll Halls of Fame to the Songwriters and Blues Halls of Fame, with many genres in between.

Performers are Cuyahoga County Board of Developmental Disabilities (CCBDD) consumers and community volunteers, many of whom are served through the Rocky River Adult Activities Centers. This partnership comes together in an adapted arts musical theater program that culminates in performances at Beck Center for the Arts.

Tracy Ammon, Associate Director of Creative Arts Therapies says, “Razzle Dazzle is pure joy personified! All the performers work and rehearse so hard to create a production that is engaging for the audience. The positive energy can be felt from when you walk in the door through the curtain call!”

These inspiring performances will take place in Beck Center's Music & Creative Arts Therapies (MCAT) Building, opening Friday, April 25, 2025 at 7:30 PM with tickets available at $15 each. The Saturday, April 26 performances at 3:30 PM & 7:30 PM are free, as is the Sunday, April 27 performance at 2:30 PM.

Comments