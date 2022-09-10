Playhouse Square to Present GRACE FOR PRESIDENT and More in 22/23 Children's Theatre Series

Playhouse Square has announced the 4 shows in their Children's Theater Series. The Children's Theater Series, presented by University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital, with a season ticket price of $40 for four shows, provides an affordable, entertaining way for parents and grandparents to introduce children to quality live theater and create memories at Playhouse Square that will last for years to come.

Single tickets for Children's Theater Series Performances will be available on September 12 by calling 216-241-6000 or online at playhousesquare.org.

Families can choose to participate in workshops held on the same days as Children's Theater Series performances. These fun, interactive workshops are led by professional teaching artists and feature opportunities to learn songs and dance steps, create performances and music and much more. Admission to each workshop is $5 per child.

The 2022-23 Children's Theater Series:

Grace for President

Mimi Ohio Theatre

October 22-23, 2022



Based on the best-selling book by Kelly S. DiPucchio.



When Grace's teacher reveals that the United States has never had a female president, Grace asks "Where are the girls?" as her third grade teacher rolls out a poster of all 44 U.S. presidents. Frustrated by the lack of female faces in the White House, Grace decides she wants to be the first female president. Grace immediately starts off her political career as a candidate and initiates a mock school election. She seems the likely winner until the most popular boy runs against her.



In this timely story, the basics of elections, from campaigns to the complexity of the electoral college are explained in a way that is clear and age appropriate. Offering an inspiring example of perseverance, courage, and independent thought of how to choose our leaders. Join Grace and her classmates on a musical theater journey through the throes of campaigning and pep rallies, service projects and posters, as Grace and her classmates discover what it takes to be the best candidate.

Peter Rabbit Tales

Mimi Ohio Theatre

November 5-6, 2022



Based on The Original Peter Rabbit™ Books by Beatrix Potter



"Once upon a time there were four little Rabbits, and their names were

Flopsy, Mopsy, Cotton tail and Peter..." These famous opening lines of The Tale of Peter Rabbit have enchanted young audiences for over one hundred years with the exploits of a charming hero, who, going against his mother's wishes, has adventures (and misadventures) in Mr. McGregor's garden.



Enchantment Theatre Company, in collaboration with the Estate of Beatrix Potter and Penguin Books UK, brings her captivating stories to life. Using fantastic masks, whimsical puppets, gorgeous scenery and original music, the magical, marvelous world of Beatrix Potter comes alive on stage.

It's Okay to Be Different

Mimi Ohio Theatre

February 11-12, 2023



With his signature blend of playfulness and sensitivity, Todd Parr explores important and timely subjects. It's Okay to Be Different cleverly delivers the important messages of acceptance, understanding, and self-confidence. Equally whimsical and heartfelt, The Earth Book is a sweet homage to our beautiful planet inspiring readers of all ages to do their part to keep the Earth happy and healthy. This is My Hair is a funny exploration of how silly hair can be and that no matter how your hair looks, always feel good about yourself.

It's Okay to Be Different - Stories by Todd Parr will feature a diverse cast, an innovative approach to puppetry manipulation and construction, combined with playful original music for which the company has earned worldwide praise.

The Gruffalo

Mimi Ohio Theatre

March 4-5, 2023

Sensory-friendly performance at 11:30 a.m. on March 5

A musical adaptation of the book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler.



A mouse took a stroll through the deep dark wood... Join Mouse on a daring adventure through the deep, dark wood in Tall Stories' magical, musical adaptation of the classic picture book.



Searching for hazelnuts, Mouse meets the cunning Fox, the eccentric old Owl and the party mad Snake. Will the story of the terrifying Gruffalo save Mouse from ending up as dinner for these hungry woodland creatures? After all, there's no such thing as a Gruffalo is there?

A sensory-friendly matinee of The Gruffalo will be presented on March 5 at 11:30 a.m. Sensory-friendly performances at Playhouse Square are presented by Denise G. and Norman E. Wells, Jr.

The Children's Theater Series is made possible in part by the Children's Theatre Endowment established by the Junior League of Cleveland, support from the Ohio Arts Council and is generously supported by the public through a grant from Cuyahoga Arts and Culture.

Playhouse Square is a world-class, not-for-profit performing arts center, arts education champion and downtown developer.

Playhouse Square receives public support with local tax dollars from Cuyahoga Arts & Culture, to preserve and enrich our region's artistic and cultural heritage, and state tax dollars from the Ohio Arts Council to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans.