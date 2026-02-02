Photos: Cleveland Premiere Of THE HEART SELLERS At Dobama Theatre

🎭 NEW! Cleveland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cleveland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Dobama Theatre will kick off its 2026 season with the Cleveland premiere of THE HEART SELLERS, a play by Lloyd Suh. The production will run from January 29 through February 22 at Dobama Theatre and is directed by Julia Rosa Sosa Chaparro. See production photos.

The Heart Sellers centers on two recent immigrants navigating friendship and identity in the United States during the early 1970s. The production stars Nova Gomez and Kat Shy, both members of Actors’ Equity Association. The play has been widely produced nationally over the past two seasons.

The design team for the Dobama Theatre production includes Naoko Skala (scenic design), Jakyung C. Seo (lighting design), Suwatana Rockland (costume design), Bella Brehm (sound design), and Tegan Wilson (props). The creative team also includes Gabriel Semrau as assistant director, PK Kaya as dramaturg, Joy Lanceta Coronel as dialect coach, Joel Rathbone as stage manager, and McKenna Pfeiffer as assistant stage manager.

Performances are scheduled Thursdays through Sundays from January 29 through February 22, with evening performances at 7:30 p.m. and matinees at 2:30 p.m. The production runs approximately 90 minutes with no intermission.

Tickets are priced from $25 to $42. Dobama Theatre offers pay-what-you-can tickets for all performances, available beginning one hour prior to curtain at the box office.

Photo Credit: Steve Wagner Photography

Nova Gomez and Kat Shy

