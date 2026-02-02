SWEENEY TODD and More Set for Great Lakes Theater 2026-27 Season

🎭 NEW! Cleveland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cleveland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The 2026–27 Season ushers in Great Lakes Theater's milestone 65th anniversary season as Producing Artistic Director Sara Bruner unveils a six-show lineup. This 65th season, perfect for commemorating this landmark, runs from September 2026 through May 2027 and features a remarkable lineup of musical masterpieces, classic comedies and heartwarming traditions, all set within the vibrant heart of Playhouse Square at the Hanna and Mimi Ohio Theatres.



About the Season

The season starts with Shakespeare's timeless tale of romance and renewal, The Winter's Tale (September 25 – October 11, 2026). Presented in partnership with Play On Shakespeare, this modern verse translation by Tracy Young shares all the beauty, syntax and charm of Shakespeare's original while offering language that resonates with contemporary audiences, enriching their experience of this timeless fable. The first of our two musical masterpieces presented this season is up next, as Sondheim's bloody brilliant musical thriller, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (October 23 – November 8, 2026), hits the Hanna to round out the fall lineup. This Tony Award-winning musical thriller serves up a chilling tale of revenge, obsession and darkly comic mayhem, perfect for the time of year defined by mystery and intrigue.

Northeast Ohio's favorite holiday tradition, A Christmas Carol (November 27 – December 20, 2026), returns to the Mimi Ohio Theatre for its 38th-anniversary production to ring in the holiday season and enchant a new generation with this unforgettable show that captures the true spirit of the season.

The second half of the season returns with another modern verse translation of a Shakespeare favorite, The Comedy of Errors. (February 5 – 21, 2027). Through our tremendous partnership with Play On Shakespeare, we present Shakespeare's uproarious comedy, translated by Christina Anderson for current audiences, so every joke, slapstick moment and hilariously chaotic instance gives new and old lovers of The Bard immediate access to this delightful comedy. Then, experience the internationally acclaimed musical masterpiece presented by arrangement with Cameron Mackintosh, Les Misérables (March 12 – April 4, 2027). This new production of Boublil and Schönberg's Tony Award-winning musical has moved audiences worldwide with its sweeping story and unforgettable songs. Finally, the season closes with Oscar Wilde's wonderfully witty comedy, The Importance of Being Earnest (April 23 – May 9, 2027), which delivers laugh-out-loud moments that remain as fresh and entertaining today as when it first premiered over 100 years ago!



Hanna Theatre Experience

Five of the company's 2026-27 season offerings (The Winter's Tale, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, The Comedy of Errors, Les Misérables and The Importance of Being Earnest) will appear in GLT's audience-friendly home at the Hanna Theatre, Playhouse Square. Audiences will be immersed in these larger-than-life productions within this intimate 550-seat space where no seat is more than 13 rows from the action. The innovative "Great Room" design offers diverse seating options, from traditional seats to lounge areas, while the thrust configuration places the audience mere feet from the performers. We also provide a unique behind-the-scenes look at the magic of live theater by opening the Hanna's doors an hour early, granting patrons exclusive access to the pre-show process, from fight and dance calls to show prep. A Christmas Carol will remain in its traditional Mimi Ohio Theatre setting.

Experience Enhancement Programming

Check out the rich series of audience enrichment opportunities throughout the season for show's presented in the Hanna Theatre.

Director's Night: Pre-show conversation with Producing Artistic Director Sara Bruner at the first Friday evening preview. (starts at 6:30 p.m.)

Salon Thursdays: Weekly pre-show discussions with GLT artists. (starts at 6:30 p.m.)

Playnotes Discussions: Saturday matinee pre-show talks with a guest scholar. (starts at 12:30 p.m.)

Ice Cream Social Sundays: Enjoy a London theatre tradition brought stateside and get discounted ice cream at Sunday matinees.