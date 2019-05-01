Playhouse Square Announces Ryan Hamilton and Other Upcoming Concerts

Recently named One of Five Comics to Watch by Rolling Stone, viewers are laughing along with comedian Ryan Hamilton on his Netflix stand-up special, "Happy Face." Much like Jerry Seinfeld (who he often opens for), Ryan is an observational comic who riffs on the absurdity of his own wholesomeness as a boy from rural Idaho. Ryan makes his first appearance at Playhouse Square Nov. 16 at 8 pm in the Ohio Theatre. Tickets go on sale Fri., May 3 at 11 am, priced at $32.50. (Available at playhousesquare.org and 216-241-6000.)

In 2011 he won The Great American Comedy Festival and has also been a regular performer at the Just for Laughs Comedy festivals, including Montreal and Sydney. Ryan was a two-tim, semi-finalist on Last Comic Standing. He's also made appearances performing stand-up on The Late Show with Steven Colbert, Conan, Comedy Central and Showtime.

UP NEXT...EVENT/CONCERTS (for times/prices visit playhousesquare.org):

May 5 and 6...Todd Rundgren: The Individualist Tour

May 7...An Evening with Beth Hart: A Special Solo Performance

May 12...RBRM - 4 The Love of It Tour

May 15...National Geographic Live! View From Above.

May 15...My Brother, My Brother & Me

May 18...Bern, Bern, Bern! Featuring Bernie Dresel

May 19...The Singing Angels - 55th Spring Benefit Concert

May 26...Apocalyptica Plays Metallica by Four Cellos Tour

May 29...Eddie Izzard: Wunderbar

May 30...Rob Lowe: Stories I Only Tell My Friends

June 1...Vic DiBitetto Live

June 6...Rock of Ages

June 8...Toukii" "The Journey" A View of the African Diaspora

June 11...Nickelodeon's Jojo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour

June 14...Family Feud Live! Celebrity Edition (Alonzo Bodden, Cathy Rigby, Grocery Store Joe)

June 14...Dancing Wheels: Reverse *Reboot* Reveal

July 6..."Weird Al" Yankovic The Strings Attached Tour

July 7...Rhea Butcher

July 12...Tiffany Jenkins

July 13...Patton Oswalt

July 14...Welcome to Night Vale

July 27...BalletX





Related Articles Shows View More Cleveland Stories