Playhouse Square Announces 4 Author Events for 2022

Four new shows have just been announced at Playhouse Square. More information below for each engagement. Tickets for each of these events can be purchased beginning Friday, October 15 at 10 a.m. at playhousesquare.org or by calling 216-241-6000.

An Evening with Anne Lamott

March 16, 2022 at 8 p.m.

KeyBank State Theatre

Anne Lamott writes and speaks about subjects that begin with capital letters: Alcoholism, Motherhood, Jesus. But armed with self-effacing humor - she is laugh-out-loud funny - and ruthless honesty, Lamott converts her subjects into enchantment. Anne Lamott is the author of seven novels, Hard Laughter, Rosie, Joe Jones, Blue Shoe, All New People, Crooked Little Heart, and Imperfect Birds. She has also written several bestselling books of nonfiction, including, Operating Instructions, an account of life as a single mother during her son's first year; Some Assembly Required: A Journal of My Son's First Son; and the classic book on writing; Bird by Bird: Some Instructions on Writing and Life. She has also authored several collections of autobiographical essays on faith; Traveling Mercies: Some Thoughts on Faith, Plan B: Further Thoughts on Faith, and Grace (Eventually): Thoughts on Faith. She has also written, Help, Thanks, Wow: The Three Essential Prayers, Stitches: A Handbook on Meaning, Hope and Repair, Small Victories: Spotting Improbable Moments Grace, Hallelujah Anyway; Rediscovering Mercy and Almost Everything: Notes on Hope. Her newest book is Dusk, Night, Dawn: On Revival and Courage (March 2, 2021, Riverhead)

An Evening with Fran Lebowitz

April 11, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Connor Palace

In a cultural landscape filled with endless pundits and talking heads, Fran Lebowitz stands out as one of our most insightful social commentators. Her essays and interviews offer her acerbic views on current events and the media - as well as pet peeves including tourists, baggage-claim areas, after-shave lotion, adults who roller skate, children who speak French, or anyone who is unduly tan. The New York Times Book Review calls Lebowitz an "important humorist in the classic tradition." Purveyor of urban cool, Lebowitz is a cultural satirist whom many call the heir to Dorothy Parker.

Special guest interviewer to be announced.

An Evening with David Sedaris

April 18, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

KeyBank State Theatre

David Sedaris is one of America's pre-eminent humor writers. He is a master of satire and one of today's most observant writers. His new book, The Best of Me (Little Brown/ Hachette, Fall 2020), is a collection of 42 previously published stories and essays, about which novelist Andrew Sean Greer wrote in the New York Times: "You must read "The Best of Me." It will be a new experience, knowing that enough time has passed to find humor in the hardest parts of life. More than ever - we're allowed to laugh."

Beloved for his personal essays and short stories, David Sedaris is the author of Barrel Fever, Holidays on Ice, Naked, Me Talk Pretty One Day, Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim, When You Are Engulfed in Flames, Let's Explore Diabetes with Owls, and Calypso, which was a Washing­ton Post Best Book of the Year. He is the author of Squirrel Seeks Chipmunk: A Modest Bestiary, a collection of fables with illustrations by Ian Falconer. He is also the author of an essay length ebook titled Themes and Variations. Each of these books was an immediate bestseller. He was also the editor of Children Playing Before a Statue of Hercules: An Anthology of Outstanding Stories. His pieces regularly appear in The New Yorker and have twice been included in "The Best American Essays." The first volume of his diaries Theft By Finding: Diaries (1977-2002) was a New York Times best-selling book. As a companion piece to the book, Jeffrey Jenkins published and edited an art book of Sedaris's diary covers, entitled David Sedaris Diaries: A Visual Compendium. He is currently working on the second volume of his diaries, A Carnival of Snackery, Diaries (2003-2020) (Little Brown/ Hachette, October 5th, 2021).

An Evening with Neil Gaiman

May 17, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

KeyBank State Theatre

One of the most celebrated writers of our time, Neil Gaiman's popular and critically acclaimed works bend genres while reaching audiences of all ages. He is credited with being one of the creators of modern comics; his groundbreaking Sandman series was the first comic ever to receive a literary award. He is the author of the novels Neverwhere, Stardust, American Gods, and Anansi Boys, the children's book Coraline among others, and the short story collection Smoke and Mirrors: Short Fictions and Illusions. Gaiman has also written and directed for television and film and maintains a large online following on his blog and social media. The Neil Gaiman Reader: Selected Fiction, and a new children's book, Pirate Stew, were published in 2020.