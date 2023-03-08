Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Playhouse On The Square Hosts Spring Networking Event

The event is on Thursday, March 23, 2023 from 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm. 

Mar. 08, 2023  

Playhouse the Square, the Mid-South's largest professional live theatre company, will host its next quarterly networking event for young professionals in partnership with the Germantown Chamber of Commerce Thursday, March 23, 2023 from 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm. The Spring Professionals Wine Night will be held in The Memphian Room at The Circuit Playhouse, 51 South Cooper Street, Memphis, TN 38104.

Join Playhouse on the Square in the Overton Square Theatre District for a professionals' networking event during the 2022-2023 season. Enjoy wine with light snacks and connect with Mid-South professionals, business leaders, and startups. Guests will receive discounted tickets to the Regional Premiere of Ink by James Graham, opening March 24th and running till April 16th at The Circuit Playhouse.

The goal is for emerging leaders and seasoned professionals to meet in a casual, stress-free environment, have the opportunity to learn from one another, and to generate leads for their businesses and professional development, while also enjoying the backdrop of famous Overton Square. Light snacks and wine will be provided complimentary.

To register for Playhouse Wine Night visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2229227®id=58&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fplayhouseotswinenight.eventbrite.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

The remaining Playhouse on the Square Wine Night for the 2022-2023 season is scheduled for Thursday, June 29, 2023.




