Photos: First Look at Great Lakes Theater's AIN'T MISBEHAVIN'

The production runs through May 21, 2023.

Apr. 30, 2023  

Great Lakes Theater (GLT) closes out its 61st season with a jazzy musical celebration of Fats Waller, Ain't Misbehavin', performing in the company's intimate and audience-friendly home at the Hanna Theatre, Playhouse Square running through May 21, 2023.

Check out photos from the production below!

Ain't Misbehavin' (Conceived by Richard Maltby, Jr. and Murray Horwitz / Created and Originally Directed by Richard Maltby, Jr. / Original Choreography and Musical Staging by Arthur Faria / Musical Adaptations, Orchestrations and Arrangements by Luther Henderson / Vocal and Musical Concepts by Jeffrey Gutcheon / Musical Arrangements by Jeffrey Gutcheon and William Elliott) is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI, www.MTIShows.com.

A stellar lineup of artists will bring this long-awaited production to the Hanna Theatre this spring. Directing the show for Great Lakes Theater is the acclaimed Director, Choreographer and Broadway Actor, Gerry McIntyre. In addition, an ensemble of six outstanding performers are featured in this production. GLT veterans Jessie Cope Miller* and Colleen Longshaw* will be joined by Tyrick Wiltez Jones*, William Knowles, David Robbins* and Brittney Mack*, who originated the role of Anna of Cleves in Six the Musical on Broadway. *Member of Actors' Equity

This Tony-winning musical showcases the infectious energy and masterful stylings of the legendary jazz musician Thomas "Fats" Waller. Five actors croon, jive, wail, and dance their way through the songs that made Waller a household name. Delight in the heyday of American big band jazz music as the cast celebrates unforgettable hits that include "The Joint is Jumpin'," "Spreadin' Rhythm Around," "Honeysuckle Rose," and the show's namesake "Ain't Misbehavin'."

Generous support for Ain't Misbehavin' is provided by the Kulas Foundation. The production is part of the Kulas Musical Theater Series at Great Lakes Theater. The residents of Cuyahoga County, through a public grant from Cuyahoga Arts & Culture, provide generous support for Great Lakes Theater's 2022-23 season. State tax dollars allocated by the Ohio Legislature to the Ohio Arts Council (OAC) make Great Lakes Theater's 2022-23 season possible. The OAC is a state agency that funds and supports quality arts experiences to strengthen Ohio communities culturally, educationally, and economically. The media sponsor for GLT's 61st season is Ideastream Public Media.

Audiences will experience this exhilarating production in an intimate theater setting. Great Lakes Theater's award-winning home at the Hanna Theatre features a visionary "Great Room" inspired design that integrates the artist and audience experience into a unified environment. Patrons select from various seating opportunities, including traditional theater seats, club chairs, lounge/bar seats, banquette couches, and private box seating. Arranged in an intimate 550-seat thrust configuration where the audience surrounds the stage, no seat is further than 13 rows from the performance.

Great Lakes Theater continues to afford patrons extraordinary access to its artists and production process at every Hanna Theatre performance. The doors of the Hanna always open sixty minutes before each performance, granting patrons an opportunity to observe the complete pre-show preparation process of GLT's actors and technical staff. In addition, GLT conducts elements traditionally hidden from audiences, such as stage combat rehearsals, dance calls, prop/scenic pre-sets, technical cue rehearsals, and actor warm-ups in full view of patrons, offering GLT audiences an unprecedented glimpse into the theatrical process.

The Opening/Press Night performance of Ain't Misbehavin' is Saturday, April 29. A preview performance is Friday, April 28. Curtain times for all evening performances are 7:30 p.m., with a 1:30 p.m. curtain time for Saturday matinees and a 3:00 p.m. curtain time for Sunday matinees. In addition, GLT will offer a sign-interpreted and audio-described performance of Ain't Misbehavin' on May 21 at 3:00 p.m.

Photo Credit: Ken Blaze




April 30, 2023

Great Lakes Theater (GLT) closes out its 61st season with a jazzy musical celebration of Fats Waller, Ain't Misbehavin', performing in the company's intimate and audience-friendly home at the Hanna Theatre, Playhouse Square running through May 21, 2023. Check out photos from the production here!
