Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards.
The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.
After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!
This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia.
|MAKE BELIEVE
Dobama Theatre (10/06-10/29)
|ELF in Concert
Severance Music Center (12/19-12/20)
|A Christmas Carol—One Woman. A Whole Host of Characters.
Renaissance Theatre (12/08-12/10)
|Elf, The Musical
Weathervane Playhouse (11/24-12/17)
|Caroline, or Change
Renaissance Theatre (5/24-6/02)
|A Doll's House, Part 2
Beck Center For the Arts (5/31-6/30)
|The Princess Bride in Concert
Severance Music Center (2/16-2/16)
|AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN
Dobama Theatre (1/26-2/18)
|Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Beck Center For the Arts (12/01-12/30)
|Historic Haunts
Near West Theatre (10/05-10/07)
