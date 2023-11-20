Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards; BYE BYE BIRDIE Leads Best Musical!

The latest standings have been announced as of Monday, November 20th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Standings - 11/20/23

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Glen Stacho - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Medina Show Biz 10%

Erin Wolford - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 8%

Jailyn Harris - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Sandstone Summer Theatre 7%

Andrea Belser - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Willow’s Edge Creations 6%

Jen Justice - KINKY BOOTS - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 6%

Jailyn Harris - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Near West Theatre 5%

MARTIŃ CEŚPEDES - THE PROM - Porthouse Theatre 5%

Hannah Stephens and Aubrie Morrison - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Millennial Theatre Company 4%

Melanie Leibold - KINKY BOOTS - Cassidy Theatre 4%

Melanie Leibold - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Cassidy Theatre 4%

Kristin Pohlig - CABARET - The Brecksville Theatre 4%

Melanie Leibold - ANYTHING GOES - Independence Community Theater 4%

Katie Gibson - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Hathaway Brown Theatre Institute 3%

Kenya Woods - THE LIAR - CWRU/CPH MFA 3%

Jaclyn Miller - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Great Lakes Theatre 3%

Marissa Leenaarts - ELF THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Marissa Leenaarts - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Kenya Woods - THE BUBBLY BLACK GIRL SHEDS HER CHAMELEON SKIN - Karamu House 3%

Jen Justice - LITTLE MERMAID - Cassidy Theatre 2%

Kailyn Mack - RAGTIME - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Gabbi Capello - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Theatre Agápe 2%

Kate Gibson - ZOMBIE PROM - Blank Canvas Theatre 2%

Gregory Daniels - LAND OF OZ - Dobama Theatre 2%

Kristy Cruz - HEAD OVER HEELS - Near West Theatre 2%

Eugene Sumlin - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Heights Youth Theatre 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Michele Ezell - INTO THE WOODS - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 9%

Wendi Owens - KINKY BOOTS - Cassidy Theatre 8%

Hannah Dougall - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Sandstone Summer Theatre 7%

Tesia Benson - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Great Lakes Theatre 5%

Abbie Hagen - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Porthouse Theatre 4%

April Rock - KINKY BOOTS - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre in partnership with Andrews Osborn 4%

Jasen J. Smith - RAGTIME - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

Suwatana Rockland - EVERYBODY - Case Western Reserve University / Cleveland Playhouse 4%

Keely Rutledge - PASSAGE - Kent State University 4%

Ty Hanes - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Millennial Theatre Company 3%

Linda Turske - FOLLIES - Renaissance Performing Arts Assocation 3%

Stephen Ostertag - HEAD OVER HEELS - Near West Theatre 3%

Linda Turske - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 3%

Daniel Chiaberta - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Millennial Theatre Company 2%

Melody Walker - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Near West Theatre 2%

Katie Wells - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - French Creek Theatre 2%

Tesia Benson - THE LAND OF OZ - Dobama Theatre 2%

Jasen J. Smith - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Jackie Kruyne - 1970 - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 2%

Coleen Bloom - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Heights Youth Theatre 2%

Wendi Owens - RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA - Cassidy Theatre 2%

Abbie Hagen - URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Kent State University 2%

Wendi Owens - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Cassidy Theatre 2%

Jenniver Sparano - DOUBT, A PARABLE - Beck Center for the Arts 2%

Inda Blatch-Geib - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Beck Center for the Arts 2%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Victor DiAngelo - INTO THE WOODS - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 10%

Jim Dove - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Medina Show Biz 7%

Denise Astorino - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Willow’s Edge Creations 7%

Hannah Dougall - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Sandstone Summer Theatre 6%

Brenton Cochran - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Cassidy Theatre 5%

Victoria Bussert - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Great Lakes Theatre 5%

Mike Caraffi - KINKY BOOTS - Cassidy Theatre 4%

Joshua Larkin - RAGTIME - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

Greta Rothman - KINKY BOOTS - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 4%

Terri Kent - THE PROM - Porthouse Theatre 4%

Kristy Cruz - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Near West Theatre 3%

Nina Domingue - THE BUBBLY BLACK GIRL SHEDS HER CHAMELEON SKIN - Karamu House 3%

Kristin Pohlig - CABARET - The Brecksville Theatre 3%

Ryan Shealy - NEXT TO NORMAL - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 3%

Joe Asente - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Millennial Theatre Company 3%

Marc C Howard - URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Aurora Community Theatre 2%

Michael Thomas - GREASE - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 2%

Trinidad Snider - HEAD OVER HEELS - Near West Theatre 2%

Eugene Sumlin - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Heights youth theater 2%

Joe Asente - INTO THE WOODS - Millennial Theatre Company 2%

Jordan Cooper - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Near West Theatre 2%

Brian Westerley - BIG FISH - HELP 2%

Dawn Sniadak-Yamokoski - JEKYLL & HYDE - Western Reserve Playhouse 2%

Patrick Ciamacco - ZOMBIE PROM - Blank Canvas Theatre 1%

Marissa Leenaarts - ELF THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Breianne Saylor Knight - MOVING DAY - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 11%

Marc Cipra - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Community Theatre 7%

Mike Rogan - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 7%

Fred Gloor - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Weathervane Playhouse 7%

Benny Sato Ambush - PASSAGE - Kent State University 5%

Treva Offutt - CLYDE’S - Karamu House 5%

Patrick Ciamacco - OF MICE AND MEN - Blank Canvas Theatre 5%

Nina Domingue - STEW - Dobama Theatre 4%

Fabio Polanco - SOMEWHERE - Kent State University 4%

Ann Hedger - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - The Fine Arts Association 4%

Tony F. Sias - EVERYBODY - Case Western Reserve University / Cleveland Playhouse 3%

Dave Stebbins - LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR - Hudson Players 3%

Fred Sternfeld - FIREFLIES - Clague Playhouse 3%

August Scarpelli - CYRANO DE BERGERAC - Western Reserve Playhouse 3%

Rose Leininger - AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - Broadview Heights Spotlights 3%

Eva Nel Brettrager - AFTER THE BLAST - convergence-continuum 3%

Nathan Motta - THE OTHER PLACE - Dobama Theatre 2%

Donald Carrier - THE LIAR - CWRU/CPH MFA 2%

Darius Stubbs - WHAT WE LOOK LIKE - Dobama Theatre 2%

Colin Anderson - THE THIN PLACE - Dobama Theatre 2%

Brandi Eaton - THE CHILDREN’S HOUR - Stow Players 2%

Robert Ellis - THE MOUSETRAP - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Alex J. Nine - MATT’S FIRST REAL WEDDING - Stow Players 2%

Jeff Glover - COMMA - Blank Canvas Theatre 2%

April Deming - 8X10: THE EILEEN MOUSHEY THEATREFEST - Weathervane Playhouse 1%



Best Ensemble

BYE BYE BIRDIE - Medina Show Biz 8%

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 8%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Willow’s Edge Creations 6%

DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Cassidy Theatre 5%

GREASE THE MUSICAL - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 4%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Millennial Theatre Company 4%

BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Near West Theatre 4%

KINKY BOOTS - Cassidy Theatre 4%

RAGTIME - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Great Lakes Theatre 3%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Community Theatre 3%

ELF THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

CABARET - The Brecksville Theatre 2%

1970 - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 2%

THE PROM - Porthouse Theatre 2%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

INTO THE WOODS - Millennial Theatre Company 2%

URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Aurora Community Theatre 2%

ZOMBIE PROM - Blank Canvas Theatre 2%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Heights youth theater 2%

HEAD OVER HEELS - Near West Theatre 2%

THE LAND OF OZ - Dobama Theatre 2%

PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS - Kennedy's at Playhouse Square 2%

PASSAGE - Kent State University 2%

BLACK NATIVITY - Karamu House 2%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Libby Zamiska - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Sandstone Summer Theatre 11%

Trad Burns - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Great Lakes Theatre 9%

Jesse Uguccini - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Willow’s Edge Creations 8%

Jaemin Park - THE PROM - Porthouse Theatre 8%

Jack-Anthony Ina - RAGTIME - Weathervane Playhouse 6%

Joe Asente - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Millennial Theatre Company 5%

Jeremy Paul - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Near West Theatre 5%

Patrick Ciamacco - ZOMBIE PROM - Blank Canvas Theatre 5%

Sarah Lynne Bailey - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Theatre Agápe 4%

Daniel Hunsicker - JEKYLL & HYDE - Western Reserve Playhouse 4%

Micah Harvey - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

Ayron Lord - ELF THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

Frankie Castrovillari - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Players Guild 3%

Rob Wachala - AFTER THE BLAST - convergence-continuum 3%

Adam Ditzel - THE LIAR - CWRU/CPH MFA 2%

Kelly MJ Andrews & Wittman Sullivan - THE MOUSETRAP - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Jeremy Paul - HEAD OVER HEELS - Near West Theatre 2%

Benjamin Gantose - THE OTHER PLACE - Dobama Theatre 2%

David Stoughton - LAND OF OZ - Dobama Theatre 2%

Jeremy Paul - THE THIN PLACE - Dobama Theatre 2%

Daniel Hunsicker - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Western Reserve Playhouse 2%

Joe Asente - INTO THE WOODS - Millennial Theatre Company 1%

Josee Coyle - STEW - Dobama Theatre 1%

Reinaldo García - LOS SOLES TRUNCIS - Latinus theater company 1%

Jesse Uguccini - AIN’T MISBEHAVIN’ - Near West Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Bryan Bird - INTO THE WOODS - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 10%

Carey Knox - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Medina Show Biz 7%

Steven A. Miller - RAGTIME - Weathervane Playhouse 6%

Cathy Lesser Mansfield - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Willow’s Edge Creations 6%

Bruno Bush - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Sandstone Summer Theatre 6%

Andy Novak - KINKY BOOTS - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 5%

Octavio Más-Arocas - MANSFIELD SYMPHONY: SWEENEY TODD IN CONCERT - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 5%

Matthew Webb - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Great Lakes Theatre 4%

Ron Hazelett - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

David Copsey - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Cassidy Theatre 3%

Mike Caraffi - DISNEYS BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Cassidy Theatre 3%

Stacy Bolton - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Heights Youth Theatre 3%

Jordan Cooper - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Near West Theatre 3%

Alexander Marr - THE PROM - Porthouse Theatre 3%

Christopher Lash - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Sandstone Summer Theatre 3%

Dave Coxe - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 3%

Anthony Ruggiero - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Millennial Theatre Company 2%

Jennifer Korecki - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Porthouse Theatre 2%

Oliver Deak - ZOMBIE PROM - Blank Canvas Theatre 2%

David Copsey - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Cassidy Theatre 2%

Joe Asente - INTO THE WOODS - Millennial Theatre Company 2%

Ryan Bergeron - DISASTER! THE MUSICAL - Broadview Heights Spotlights 2%

Jordan Cooper - HEAD OVER HEELS - Near West Theatre 2%

Steven A. Miller - ELF THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Matthew Dolan - LEAP OF FAITH - Blank Canvas Theatre 2%



Best Musical

BYE BYE BIRDIE - Medina Show Biz 9%

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 8%

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Hathaway Brown Theatre institute 7%

DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Cassidy Theatre 7%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Willow’s Edge Creations 6%

NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Great Lakes Theatre 5%

RAGTIME - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Millennial Theatre Company 4%

BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Near West Theatre 4%

URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Aurora Community Theatre 3%

THE BUBBLY BLACK GIRL SHEDS HER CHAMELEON SKIN - Karamu House 3%

THE PROM - Porthouse Theatre 3%

GREASE THE MUSICAL - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 3%

CABARET - The Brecksville Theatre 2%

INTO THE WOODS - Millennial Theatre Company 2%

AVENUE Q - Millennial Theatre Company 2%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Heights Youth Theatre 2%

FUN HOME - Cain Park 2%

ELF THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 2%

ANYTHING GOES - Rubber City Theatre 1%

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Beck Center for the Arts 1%

ZOMBIE PROM - Blank Canvas Theatre 1%

LAND OF OZ - Dobama Theatre 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

THE LAND OF OZ - Dobama Theatre 19%

MOVING DAY - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 16%

WHAT WE LOOK LIKE - Dobama Theatre 10%

1970 - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 10%

SOMEWHERE - Kent State University 9%

TROLLOP: THE TRIALS AND TITILLATIONS OF THE INFAMOUS MOLL FLANDERS - Renaissance Theatre Company 7%

RED SUMMER - Karamu House 5%

MATT’S FIRST (REAL) WEDDING - Stow Players 5%

COMMA - Blank Canvas Theatre 3%

ALTER - Cleveland Public Theater 3%

BARON OF BROWN STREET - Rubber City Theatre 3%

THE FIRST DRAFT - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

UMBRELLA MAN'S MAGICAL UMBRELLA - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

HOME MOVIE - convergence-continuum 2%

ALWAYS - Weathervane Playhouse 1%

GOODNUFF - Weathervane Playhouse 1%

GIMME SHELTER - Weathervane Playhouse 1%

THE FUNERAL - Weathervane Playhouse 1%

MAN OF MADISON AVENUE - Weathervane Playhouse 1%

BUN BUN AND HONKERS - Weathervane Playhouse 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Myles Hill - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Hathaway Brown Theatre Institute 9%

Nicole Tuttle-Robb - INTO THE WOODS - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 5%

Mary Miller - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Willow’s Edge Creations 4%

Brooke Peterson - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Near West Theatre 4%

Maren Rhodes - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Sandstone Summer Theatre 4%

Cameron Olin - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Cassidy Theatre 3%

Luciano DiFranco - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Sandstone Summer Theatre 3%

Ryan Ciriaco - ELF THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Samantha Ezell - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Medina Show Biz 3%

Kelly Knowlton - NEXT TO NORMAL - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 3%

Zuri Clarno - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Renaissance Performing Arts Assocation 2%

Rafael Pacheco - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 2%

Micah Harvey - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Jordan Johnston - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Medina Show Biz 2%

Ty Hanes - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Millennial Theatre Company 2%

Anthony Woods Mitchell - KINKY BOOTS - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 2%

Zachary Tuttle-Robb - INTO THE WOODS - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 2%

Hannah Marzano - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Aurora Community Theatre 2%

Cory Michael Bryner - KINKY BOOTS - Cassidy Theatre 2%

Isabel Valega - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Medina Show Biz 2%

Natalie Green - FUN HOME - Cain Park 2%

Grant Guyton - KINKY BOOTS - Cassidy Theatre 1%

Avery LaMar Pope - THE BUBBLY BLACK GIRL SHEDS HER CHAMELEON SKIN - Karamu House 1%

Jordyn Freetage - THE LAND OF OZ - Dobama Theatre 1%

Rachael Armbruster - CABARET - The Brecksville Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Adam C. Alderson - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Weathervane Playhouse 7%

Vince Stillitano - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Community Theatre 6%

Dylan Ireland - THE TEMPEST - Helen Theatre 5%

Sarah Farris - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Blank Canvas Theatre 5%

Dallas Stark - THE MOUSETRAP - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

Rachel Lee Kolis - PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS - Kennedy's at Playhouse Square 4%

Keenan Carosielli - 1970 - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 4%

Brett Heidinger - 1970 - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 3%

Jaimee Moore - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Community Theatre 3%

Adam Newborn - SOMEWHERE - Kent State University 3%

Brian Altman - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Blank Canvas Theatre 3%

Yuval Tal - THE CHILDREN’S HOUR - Stow Players 3%

Mia Radabaugh - MISERY - French Creek Theatre 2%

Natalie Zenczak - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Broadview Heights Spotlights 2%

Nicole Sumlin - THE LIGHT - Ensemble Theatre Company 2%

Brian Jackson - THE BARON OF BROWN STREET - Rubber City Theatre 2%

Ananias J. Dixon - THE LIGHT - Ensemble Theatre Company 2%

Joe Kenderes - OF MICE AND MEN - Blank Canvas Theatre 2%

Jennie Nasser - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Millennial Theatre Project 2%

Drew Pope - RED SUMMER - Karamu House 2%

Derdrieu Ring - DOUBT, A PARABLE - Beck Center for the Arts 2%

Shunte Lofton - THE LIAR - Case Western Reserve University / Cleveland Playhouse 2%

Madeline Calais - THE LIAR - CWRU/CPH MFA 2%

Madison Shannon - SOMEWHERE - Kent State University 2%

Carolyn Demanelis - AFTER THE BLAST - convergence-continuum 2%



Best Play

MOVING DAY - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 11%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Community Theatre 9%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Blank Canvas Theatre 7%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Weathervane Playhouse 7%

MISERY - French Creek Theatre 5%

WHAT WE LOOK LIKE - Dobama Theatre 5%

1970 - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 4%

CLYDE’S - Karamu House 4%

THE TEMPEST - Helen Theatre 4%

SOMEWHERE - Kent State University 4%

THE MOUSETRAP - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

FIVE TIMES IN ONE NIGHT - Broadview Heights Spotlights 3%

DOUBT, A PARABLE - Beck Center for the Arts 3%

THE LIAR - Case Western Reserve University / Cleveland Playhouse 3%

LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR - Hudson Players 3%

OF MICE AND MEN - Blank Canvas Theatre 3%

THE ELEPHANT MAN - Players Guild 2%

PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS - Kennedy's at Playhouse Square 2%

THE THIN PLACE - Dobama Theatre 2%

THE 39 STEPS - Clague Playhouse 2%

THE CHILDREN’S HOUR - Stow Players 2%

MATT’S FIRST REAL WEDDING - Stow Players 1%

AFTER THE BLAST - convergence-continuum 1%

THE LIGHT - Ensemble Theatre Company 1%

'NIGHT MOTHER - Twin Masks 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Wes Carney - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Cassidy Theatre 13%

Hannah Dougall - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Sandstone Summer Theatre 9%

Vickie Jackson - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Medina Show Biz 6%

Lindsay Stanley - INTO THE WOODS - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 6%

Tony Hardin - THE PROM - Porthouse Theatre 5%

Jeff Hermann - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Great Lakes Theatre 5%

Jason Kaufman - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 4%

Joe Asente - INTO THE WOODS - Millennial Theatre Company 4%

Richard Morris, Jr. - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

Tim Steiner - LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR - Hudson Players 3%

Richard Morris, Jr. - RAGTIME - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Frankie Castrovillari - CABARET - The Brecksville Theatre 3%

Lawrence Bailer - INTO THE WOODS - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 3%

Perren Hedderson - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Near West Theatre 3%

Daniel Hunsicker - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Western Reserve Playhouse 2%

Patrick Ciamacco - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Blank Canvas Theatre 2%

Lawrence Bailer - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 2%

T Paul Lowry - LAND OF OZ - Dobama Theatre 2%

Michael Slane - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Derek Green - HEAD OVER HEELS - Near West Theatre 2%

Jason Kaufman - NEXT TO NORMAL - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 2%

Cameron Michelak - THE LIAR - CWRU/CPH MFA 2%

Scott Zolkowski - EXIT, PURSUED BY A BEAR - convergence-continuum 2%

Jason Kaufman - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 2%

Jill Davis - THE OTHER PLACE - Dobama Theatre 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Sarah Lynne Bailey - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Theatre Agápe 12%

Richard Morris, Jr. - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Weathervane Playhouse 12%

Jeff Polunas - HEAD OVER HEELS - Kent State University 10%

James Romeo - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Near West Theatre 9%

John Coyne - RAGTIME - Weathervane Playhouse 9%

Christopher Pepe - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 8%

Neil Sudhakaran - AFTER THE BLAST - convergence-continuum 6%

Richard Ingraham - THE THIN PLACE - Dobama Theatre 5%

Matthew Webb - THE LIAR - CWRU/CPH MFA 4%

Katie Rowland - ELF THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Lindsay Jones - MORIARTY - Cleveland Play House/CWRU 3%

Kevin Lambes & Christopher Pepe - SISTER ACT - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Angie Hayes - THE OTHER PLACE - Dobama Theatre 3%

Josh Caraballo - HEAD OVER HEELS - Near West Theatre 3%

Bella Brehm - THE MOUSETRAP - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Angie Hayes - DOUBT, A PARABLE - Beck Center for the Arts 2%

Megan Culley - STEW - Dobama Theatre 2%

Jeff Polunas - EVERYBODY - Case Western Reserve University / Cleveland Playhouse 1%

Reinaldo Garcia - LOS SOLES TRUNCOS - Latinus theater company 1%

Derek Graham - WHAT WE LOOK LIKE - Dobama Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Larissa Freas - INTO THE WOODS - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 9%

Michael Moyseenko - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Sandstone Summer Theatre 8%

Reagan Aldridge - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Medina Show Biz 4%

Karina Moran - RAGTIME - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Mell-Vonti Bowens Jr. - THE BUBBLY BLACK GIRL SHEDS HER CHAMELEON SKIN - Karamu House 3%

Bryce Cook - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Near West Theatre 3%

Hannah Storch - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Willow’s Edge Creations 3%

Andrew Marks - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Medina Show Biz 3%

JayShon Austin - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Hathaway Brown Theatre Institute 3%

Luke Jones - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Medina Show Biz 2%

Casey Venema - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Willow’s Edge CreTions 2%

Raleigh Hayes Orosz - KINKY BOOTS - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 2%

ColinWillett - INTO THE WOODS - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 2%

Trinidad Snider - THE LAND OF OZ - Dobama Theatre 2%

Emily Fisher - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Sandstone Summer Theatre 2%

Louis Schwartz - CABARET - The Brecksville Theatre 2%

Joseph Ball - THE PROM - Porthouse Theatre 2%

Emma Risley - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Willow’s Edge Creations 2%

Peggy Newton - URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Aurora Community Theatre 2%

William Noussias - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Michael Emery Fox - CINDERELLA - Cassidy Theatre 2%

Jeremy Sapola - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Sandstone Summer Theatre 1%

Randy Wysocky - INTO THE WOODS - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 1%

Daniel Chiaberta - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Millennial Theatre Company 1%

Lana Sugarman - LAND OF OZ - Dobama Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Katie Hintze - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Community Theatre 6%

Aamar-Malik Culbreth - WHAT WE LOOK LIKE - Dobama Theatre 5%

Lisa Georges - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Community Theatre 5%

Vivien Morrison - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre / Willoughby Summer Theater Festival 5%

Derdriu Ring - THE THIN PLACE - Dobama Theatre 4%

Anthony Ghali - SOMEWHERE - Kent State University 4%

Sullivan Ratliff - BASKERVILLE - Western Reserve Playhouse 4%

Natalie Zenzak - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Broadview Heights Spotlights 4%

Amanda Vigneault - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Tamara French - DOUBT, A PARABLE - Beck Center for the Arts 3%

William Noussias - MATT’S FIRST REAL WEDDING - Stow Players 3%

Mia Radabaugh - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Community Theatre 3%

Brian O. Jackson - THE MOUSETRAP - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Victoria Alev Duffy - THE LIAR - Case Western Reserve University / Cleveland Playhouse 3%

Gigi Motta - SOMEWHERE - Kent State University 2%

Greg Mandryk - OUR TOWN - Broadview Heights Spotlights 2%

Brett Heidinger - BARBECUING HAMLET - Independence Community Theater 2%

Rob Walter - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Community Theatre 2%

Aariahn Curls - SOMEWHERE - Kent State University 2%

Barbara Howitt - THE MOUSETRAP - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Shunté Lofton - THE LIAR - Case Western Reserve University / Cleveland Playhouse 2%

Henrick Sawczak - THE MOUSETRAP - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Victoria Kirgesner-Hunsicker - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Millennial Theatre Project 2%

Nicole Sumlin - STEW - Dobama Theatre 2%

Alex George - 1970 - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 2%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Near West Theatre 16%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Theatre Agápe 13%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Blank Canvas Theatre 13%

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Victoria Babloyan 12%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Heights Youth Theatre 11%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 8%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Heights Youth Theatre 8%

THE EMPEROR'S NEW CLOTHES - Spark Theatre 4 Youth & LCCC Theatre Dept. 7%

BYE BYE BIRDIE - Heights Youth Theatre 6%

[TITLE OF SHOW] - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 6%

MS. COURAGEOUS - Spark Theatre 4 Youth 1%

