Kent State University Piano Division To Host Student Scholarship Gala Concert

The Hugh A. Glauser School of Music at Kent State University's Piano Division will host a Scholarship Gala Concert at 5 p.m. on Sun., Jan. 26 in Ludwig Recital Hall. Tickets for the event are $35 per attendee, with all proceeds going toward student scholarships. A complimentary reception with heavy hors d'oeuvres and beverages will immediately follow the performance in the Roe Green Lobby. Both venues are in the Center for the Performing Arts at 1325 Theatre Dr. on the Kent Campus. Reservations can be made in advance at www.kent.edu/PianoScholarshipGala.

"I am delighted for this opportunity to showcase our remarkable Piano Division," said Dr. Donna Lee, Coordinator of the Piano Division. "It will be a fun-filled evening of brilliant music as our talented students present the twelve months in Tchaikovsky's cycle, 'The Seasons' and our faculty and staff perform repertoire for multiple pianists."

The concert is presented as part of the 2019-20 Kent Keyboard Series. Kent State faculty members performing include Dr. Donna Lee along with new faculty member Dr. Drew Le, Dr. Hana Chu and Glauser School of Music Director, Dr. Kent McWilliams.

Piano Division graduates have gone on to have active careers as performers, scholars and teachers worldwide. The division also hosts a number of special programs within the Glauser School, including the Teaching Institute Program, which allows Kent State piano students to gain valuable teaching experience under the guidance of their teacher, and the five-concert Kent Keyboard Series. Recent guests of the series include Eduardus Halim, Logan Skelton, Elisabeth and Eugene Pridonoff, Thomas Schumacher, among many others since its inception in 2001.





Related Articles Shows View More Cleveland Stories

More Hot Stories For You