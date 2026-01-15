FAN EXPO CLEVELAND Adds William Shatner, Bonnie Wright, And Mike Colter To 2026 Lineup

🎭 NEW! Cleveland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cleveland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

FAN EXPO Cleveland will welcome William Shatner, Bonnie Wright, and Mike Colter as part of its expanding celebrity lineup when the convention takes place March 13–15 at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland.

Shatner, whose career has spanned more than five decades, is best known for originating the role of Captain James T. Kirk in Star Trek and for his Emmy- and Golden Globe–winning performance as Denny Crane on Boston Legal. His television and film work also includes The Practice, T.J. Hooker, and numerous appearances across the Star Trek franchise.

Wright portrayed Ginny Weasley throughout the Harry Potter film series, beginning with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone and concluding with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2. Her additional credits include Who Killed Nelson Nutmeg, The Sea, After the Dark, and a recent modern adaptation of A Christmas Carol, which she directed and starred in.

Colter is known for his portrayal of the title character in Luke Cage, following his introduction of the role in Jessica Jones. His film and television work also includes Million Dollar Baby, American Horror Story, Ringer, Men in Black 3, and Zero Dark Thirty.

The newly announced guests will join an existing roster that includes Hayden Christensen, James Marsters, Cary Elwes, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Josh Holloway, Jaime Pressly, Ethan Suplee, Helen Hunt, Lilli Cooper, Krystina Alabado, Joel Perez, Judith Hoag, Robbie Rist, Ernie Reyes Jr., Brian Tochi, Kenn Scott, François Chau, Thomas Lennon, Cedric Yarbrough, and a lineup of anime voice actors including Eric Vale, Luci Christian, Sonny Strait, Ian Sinclair, Monica Rial, Linda Ballantyne, Katie Griffin, David Matranga, and Griffin Burns.

Additional guest announcements are expected in the coming weeks, including comic creators, voice actors, and cosplay talent. Ticket options for FAN EXPO Cleveland include single-day passes, three-day passes, family passes, and VIP packages, with advance pricing available through February 26.