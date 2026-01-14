Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!
Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Cole Jarred - MISMATCHED CABARET - French Creek Theater
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Caroline Grace Williams - THE PRODUCERS - Renaissance Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Daniel Chiaberta - BE MORE CHILL - Millennial theatre company
Best Direction Of A Musical
Brenton Cochran - KISS ME, KATE - Independence Community Theater
Best Direction Of A Play
Brian Westerley - PLAY ON! - Aurora Community Theatre
Best Ensemble
SHOWIN’ UP BLACK - The Cleveland Public Theatre
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Claudia Lillibridge - CONSTELLATIONS - Twin Masks Performing Arts Center
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Anthony Trifiletti - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Rubber City Theater
Best Musical
A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The BOOM Theater
Best New Play Or Musical
SHOWIN’ UP BLACK - The Cleveland Public Theatre
Best Performer In A Musical
Shelby Carlisle - THE MUSIC MAN - The Hudson Players
Best Performer In A Play
Riss Nawa - THE RADIO PLAY DISASTER - Olde Towne Hall Theatre
Best Play
ALMOST, MAINE - Rubber City Theater
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Cory Ott - DARE TO DREAM JUNIOR - The Wadsworth Footlighters
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Christopher Pepe - JERSEY BOYS - Weathervane Playhouse
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Alex Chapman - JOSPEH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Millennial Theatre Company
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Amira Al Amin - THE AMEN CORNER - Weathervane Playhouse
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
BEDBUGS - The Wadsworth Footlighters
Favorite Local Theatre
Beck Center
