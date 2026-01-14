 tracker
Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!

By: Jan. 14, 2026
Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards! 

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Cole Jarred - MISMATCHED CABARET - French Creek Theater

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Caroline Grace Williams - THE PRODUCERS - Renaissance Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Daniel Chiaberta - BE MORE CHILL - Millennial theatre company

Best Direction Of A Musical
Brenton Cochran - KISS ME, KATE - Independence Community Theater

Best Direction Of A Play
Brian Westerley - PLAY ON! - Aurora Community Theatre

Best Ensemble
SHOWIN’ UP BLACK - The Cleveland Public Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Claudia Lillibridge - CONSTELLATIONS - Twin Masks Performing Arts Center

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Anthony Trifiletti - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Rubber City Theater

Best Musical
A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The BOOM Theater

Best New Play Or Musical
SHOWIN’ UP BLACK - The Cleveland Public Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical
Shelby Carlisle - THE MUSIC MAN - The Hudson Players

Best Performer In A Play
Riss Nawa - THE RADIO PLAY DISASTER - Olde Towne Hall Theatre

Best Play
ALMOST, MAINE - Rubber City Theater

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Cory Ott - DARE TO DREAM JUNIOR - The Wadsworth Footlighters

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Christopher Pepe - JERSEY BOYS - Weathervane Playhouse

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Alex Chapman - JOSPEH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Millennial Theatre Company

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Amira Al Amin - THE AMEN CORNER - Weathervane Playhouse

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
BEDBUGS - The Wadsworth Footlighters

Favorite Local Theatre
Beck Center

