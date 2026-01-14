Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

🎭 NEW! Cleveland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cleveland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.

2025 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Cole Jarred - MISMATCHED CABARET - French Creek Theater



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Caroline Grace Williams - THE PRODUCERS - Renaissance Theatre



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Daniel Chiaberta - BE MORE CHILL - Millennial theatre company



Best Direction Of A Musical

Brenton Cochran - KISS ME, KATE - Independence Community Theater



Best Direction Of A Play

Brian Westerley - PLAY ON! - Aurora Community Theatre



Best Ensemble

SHOWIN’ UP BLACK - The Cleveland Public Theatre



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Claudia Lillibridge - CONSTELLATIONS - Twin Masks Performing Arts Center



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Anthony Trifiletti - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Rubber City Theater



Best Musical

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The BOOM Theater



Best New Play Or Musical

SHOWIN’ UP BLACK - The Cleveland Public Theatre



Best Performer In A Musical

Shelby Carlisle - THE MUSIC MAN - The Hudson Players



Best Performer In A Play

Riss Nawa - THE RADIO PLAY DISASTER - Olde Towne Hall Theatre



Best Play

ALMOST, MAINE - Rubber City Theater



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Cory Ott - DARE TO DREAM JUNIOR - The Wadsworth Footlighters



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Christopher Pepe - JERSEY BOYS - Weathervane Playhouse



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Alex Chapman - JOSPEH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Millennial Theatre Company



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Amira Al Amin - THE AMEN CORNER - Weathervane Playhouse



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

BEDBUGS - The Wadsworth Footlighters



Favorite Local Theatre

Beck Center

Winners can download graphics here.