Individual Tickets On Sale Today For 2022 Blossom Music Festival

Individual tickets for The Cleveland Orchestra's 2022 Blossom Music Festival season, presented by The J.M. Smucker Co., are available starting Monday, April 4. Nineteen concerts are currently part of the 2022 Blossom Music Festival, which runs from Fourth of July through Labor Day weekends (July 2 - September 4) at the Orchestra's scenic summer home nestled in Cuyahoga Valley National Park.



Full details of the season can be found in the January Blossom Music Festival press release, on the Orchestra's website, and in the calendar listing at the bottom of this release.



Pavilion tickets start at $25 for adults and $15 for students and children. Individual lawn tickets start at $25. Two Under 18s Free lawn tickets are available for everyone adult lawn ticket purchased.



For all individual ticket and subscription offerings, and for questions about this summer's procedures, contact the Severance Hall Ticket Office at 216-231-1111 or by emailing boxoffice@clevelandorchestra.com. Tickets and packages can also be purchased online at clevelandorchestra.com. The Blossom Box Office will be open throughout the summer season on festival performance days, starting at 1:00 p.m.



Lawn Ticket Books, a great way to save on tickets for the entire Blossom Music Festival season, include vouchers for children 17 and under. Lawn Ticket Books can be used for all Blossom Music Festival concerts, including movie nights. Lawn Ticket Books - with 10 adult vouchers, 20 Under 18s Free vouchers, and two free upgrade passes - can be purchased for $180. Contact the Box Office or visit clevelandorchestra.com for information



The 2022 Blossom Music Festival features a six-concert "Classics" or a five-concert "Pops" series. Subscriptions start at just $120 - a savings of up to 30% off individual ticket prices. Subscribers enjoy exclusive benefits including free Lot B parking and access to Kulas Plaza concessions and restrooms. Box-seat ticket packages include complimentary parking in First Energy Lot A behind the main Box Office and access to Kulas Plaza. Subscribers can also request one free Pavilion youth ticket for each adult subscription ticket purchased as part of our Under 18s Free program (box seats not included).



A Create-Your-Own Series package offers the most flexibility as well as subscriber benefits including free parking in Lot B, access to Kulas Plaza, and savings of 10% off individual ticket prices.



Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more who are socially distancing together. Call the Cleveland Orchestra Group Sales Office at Severance Hall at 216-231-7493 for more information.



Under 18s Free is a signature program of The Cleveland Orchestra's Center for Future Audiences. The Center, created with a lead endowment gift from the Maltz Family Foundation, was established in 2010 to fund programs to develop new generations of audiences for Cleveland Orchestra concerts in Northeast Ohio. Under 18s Free continues to develop young audiences by making attending Orchestra concerts affordable for families, once again offering free Lawn tickets to young people (17 and under) for every Blossom Music Festival concert this season.



At Blossom Music Festival, Under 18s Free lawn vouchers (two per regular-priced adult paid admission) are offered for any Blossom Music Festival subscription concert. Under 18s Free is also included with Premier Subscriptions, with one free pavilion youth ticket offered for each adult subscription ticket purchased.

