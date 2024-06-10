Hector Acosta 'El Torito' & More to Headline 2024 Festival Latino

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



CAPA revealed the lineup of International Artists that will headline Festival Latino 2024. The family-friendly, free event will be held Saturday and Sunday, August 10 and 11, from 11 am-8 pm each day in downtown Columbus’ Genoa Park. Festivalgoers can enjoy music, food, children’s activities, art, and dance from the heart of Latin America.

The Festival Latino 2024 headline artists will be:

Saturday, August 10

La Nueva Estrategia

Mexico - Regional Mexican

Formed in 2016 in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, La Nueva Estrategia continues to reach new audiences thanks to its songs that cover fresh themes and always with a unique touch, including hits such as "Lo dice el corazón" and "Amores van y vienen." The band’s 2024 tour of the United States and Mexico is in support of its latest album,Parradeando con La Nueva Estrategia.

Tony Vega

Puerto Rico - Salsa

With a career spanning several decades, Tony Vega has solidified his place as a prominent figure in the Latin music scene. Vega has released numerous albums as a soloist, each showcasing his distinctive vocal style and infectious rhythms. His music is characterized by its energetic beats, soulful melodies, and heartfelt lyrics, earning him acclaim from audiences around the world. He continues to captivate audiences with his electrifying performances and remains a beloved icon in the world of salsa, leaving an indelible mark on the Latin music landscape.

Sunday, August 11

Brenda K. Starr

United States – Salsa

A superstar in pop/R&B in the ’80s, with hits including the Grammy-nominated #1 Pop ballad “I Still Believe,” Brenda K. Starr has also become a superstar in Latin music. From her first Spanish-language album release Te Sigo Esperando, certificated Platinum by the RIAA, to her 2022 release Quedate, the singer has continued her career moving into her native Salsa roots.

Hector Acosta “El Torito”

Dominican Republic - Merengue

Acosta, widely known as “El Torito,” is renowned for his versatility, effortlessly moving between genres such as merengue, bachata, and bolero. This adaptability has endeared him to a wide audience both in the Dominican Republic and internationally. Over the years, he has earned numerous awards and accolades, highlighting his contributions to Latin music. Beyond his musical achievements, Acosta is also known for his humanitarian efforts, often participating in charitable activities and advocating for social causes in his homeland.

www.FestivalLatino.net

Comments