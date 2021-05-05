Great Lakes Theater to Reopen This October With THE TEMPEST

Cleveland.com has reported that Great Lakes Theater, which had originally planned to reopen with Ain't Misbehavin in September, will now reopen its doors with The Tempest opening on October 15.

Great Lakes Theater Producing Artistic Director Charles Fee and Executive Director Bob Taylor shared, "Things are certainly looking a lot better than they did last year at this time. However, we still have some high hurdles to clear before we can come back together for live performances... Our biggest challenge right now is time. We simply don't have enough of it."

The company's 2021/2022 schedule will feature "The Tempest," Oct. 15-Nov. 7; "A Christmas Carol," Nov. 26-Dec 23; "Ain't Misbehavin,'" Feb. 11-Mar 6, 2022; "Much Ado About Nothing," Mar. 25-Apr. 10, 2022; and "The Marvelous Wonderette," Apr. 29-May 22, 2022.

