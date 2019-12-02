Great Lakes Theater to Grant One Young Actor's Special Wish During A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Great Lakes Theater (GLT) is creating even more magic this holiday season by granting the wish of one remarkable young actor during A Christmas Carol. A Special Wish Cleveland contacted Great Lakes Theater earlier this year to help make one wish recipient's desire of being an actor come true. Excited to make this dream a reality, everyone at GLT jumped in to make it possible to have Amelia, the special wish recipient, as part of the cast in our upcoming production of A Christmas Carol.



Amelia will make her GLT debut in A Christmas Carol during our December 14th matinee performance. Preparing for her on stage performance, Amelia has enjoyed fittings of her own personalized costume and rehearsal with the full cast. Cast and crew cannot wait to have Amelia on stage with them.



Join us on December 14th at 1:30 PM to see Amelia's debut.



GLT presents its beloved production of Charles Dickens' classic A Christmas Carol, running November 29 - December 22, 2019 at the Mimi Ohio Theatre, Playhouse Square. The production has delighted more than 750,000 people in its history, making it one of Northeast Ohio's most-loved and best-attended holiday events.



Curtain times for all evening performances will remain at 7:30 p.m., with a 1:30 p.m. curtain time for Saturday matinées and a 3:00 p.m. curtain time for Sunday matinées. An audio-described and sign interpreted performance is scheduled for Sunday, December 1st at 3:00 p.m.



Single tickets for Great Lakes Theater's production of A Christmas Carol range in price from $28-$75 (student tickets $26 - any performance / any seat) and are available by calling (216) 241-6000, by ordering online at www.greatlakestheater.org or by visiting the Playhouse Square Ticket Office. Groups of ten or more receive discounts and should call (216) 241-4457 to make reservations.



Great Lakes Theater, the first resident company of Playhouse Square, has brought the pleasure, power and relevance of classic theater to the widest possible audience since 1962. GLT programming reaches over 100,000 adults and students annually.





Launched in 2013, ASW Cleveland Chapter is a local award-winning, wish-granting foundation, granting wishes for Cleveland-based children, from birth up to 20 years of age, with life-threatening diseases. Currently, the organization grants wishes for 184 kiddos and families receiving care at University Hospitals (UH) Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital, Cleveland Clinic Children's Hospital, Akron Children's, and The Ronald McDonald House.



www.aspecialwishcleveland.org

www.facebook.com/aspecialwishcleveland

@aspecialwishcle





