Great Lakes Theater Announces Six-Show Season For 2022-23

Charles Fee, Producing Artistic Director of Great Lakes Theater (GLT), unveiled an exciting six-production lineup to comprise the company's 2022-23 season. Great Lakes Theater's sixty-first season is scheduled to run from September 2022 through May 2023 at Playhouse Square's Hanna and Mimi Ohio Theatres.

GLT will launch its 2022-23 season with the delectable musical comedy, Little Shop of Horrors (September 16 - October 9, 2022) closely followed by the world's most enduring love story, Romeo and Juliet (October 21 - November 6, 2022). The 34th production of Charles Dickens ' holiday classic, A Christmas Carol (November 25 - December 23, 2022) will bisect the season. In the winter/spring, GLT will present a delightfully Austen-tatious romantic comedy in Sense and Sensibility (February 10 - March 5, 2023), followed by Shakespeare's enchanting romantic comedy, As You Like It (March 24 - April 8, 2023), and will finish the season with the jazzy musical celebration of Fats Waller, Ain't Misbehavin' (April 28 - May 21, 2023).

Great Lakes Theater's upcoming 2022-23 season is supported in part by the residents of Cuyahoga County through a public grant from Cuyahoga Arts & Culture. State tax dollars allocated by the Ohio Legislature to the Ohio Arts Council (OAC) will make Great Lakes Theater's 2022-23 season possible. The OAC is a state agency that funds and supports quality arts experiences to strengthen Ohio communities culturally, educationally, and economically.

Five of the company's 2022-23 season offerings (Little Shop of Horrors, Romeo and Juliet, Sense and Sensibility, As You Like It, and Ain't Misbehavin') will appear in GLT's audience-friendly home at the Hanna Theatre, Playhouse Square. A Christmas Carol will remain in its traditional Mimi Ohio Theatre setting.

Enjoy exhilarating productions in an intimate theater setting. Great Lakes Theater's award-winning home at the Hanna Theatre features a visionary "Great Room" inspired design that integrates the artist and audience experience into a unified environment. Hanna patrons select from a variety of seating opportunities, including traditional theater seats, club chairs, lounge/bar seats, banquette couches, and private box seating. Arranged in an intimate 550-seat thrust configuration where the audience surrounds the stage and no seat is further than 13 rows from the performance to create a unique, audience-friendly theatrical experience.

Great Lakes Theater will continue to afford patrons extraordinary access at every Hanna Theatre performance in 2022-23. The Hanna's doors always open sixty minutes before each show, allowing patrons to observe the complete pre-show preparation of GLT's actors and technical staff. Elements such as stage combat rehearsals, dance calls, prop/scenic pre-sets, technical cue rehearsals, and actor warm-ups are conducted in full view of patrons, offering GLT audiences an unprecedented glimpse into the theatrical process. A complete list of pre-/post-show enhancement programming is available at www.greatlakestheater.org

Subscriptions to Great Lakes Theater's 2022-23 season are on sale now. Adult subscriptions start as low as $204, and subscriptions for patrons 25 and under begin at $48. For complete information, patrons should call (216) 453-4458 or visit www.greatlakestheater.org.

Single tickets will go on sale in July. Regular-priced adult tickets will range from $20 - $89. Regular-priced youth tickets for the Hanna Theatre are $15 ($30 for A Christmas Carol in the Mimi Ohio Theatre) and will be available for all performances. Great Lakes Theater considers the health and safety of its patrons, visitors, artists, and staff its highest priority. As a resident company of Playhouse Square, GLT will continue to follow the health and safety policies established by Playhouse Square's Healthy Together guidelines. Find detailed information online at the Visitor Health & Safety page (www.GreatLakesTheater.org/visitorsafety) of the Great Lakes Theater site. These guidelines are subject to change.

Great Lakes Theater, Cleveland's classic company, has brought the pleasure, power, and relevance of theater to the widest possible audience since 1962. The first resident company of Playhouse Square, GLT will celebrate its 41st year in downtown Cleveland this season. On its main stage and through its extensive education programming, Great Lakes Theater impacts the lives of over 100,000 adults and students annually.