Great Lakes Theater And Ideastream Partner On Radio Adaptation Of A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Great Lakes Theater (GLT), in partnership with ideastream presents a radio adaptation of A Christmas Carol on December 22nd at 8:00 PM on WCLV 104.9 ideastream and December 23rd at 9:00 PM on 90.3 WCPN ideastream.

The program is available for audiences to stream on-demand online as well, free of charge, from December 22 to December 23 on ideastream.org. The collaboration enables GLT to reinvent its production of the Charles Dickens classic that has entertained more than 750,000 patrons during GLT's history. The broadcast also affords Northeast Ohio audiences the opportunity to enjoy a unique version of this holiday tradition for a 32nd consecutive year. GLT's live, staged production recently was canceled due to challenges related to the ongoing pandemic.

Directed by GLT's Producing Artistic Director, Charles Fee, the radio adaptation features the talents of GLT company members Leilani Barrett, Laura Welsh Berg, Lynn Robert Berg, Aled Davies, Jodi Dominick, Patrick Kiernan, Colleen Longshaw, Daniel Millhouse, Jessie Cope Miller, Marlowe Miller, David Anthony Smith, Nick Steen, and Mark Anthony Taylor. In all, more than 30 Dickens characters come to life during the broadcast. Generous support was provided by the John P. Murphy Foundation. "We are thrilled to partner once again with ideastream. The collaboration will enable our production of A Christmas Carol To live on for a 32nd year in an exciting new radio format," said Charles Fee, Producing Artistic Director of Great Lakes Theater. "A Christmas Carol has been a holiday tradition for generations of Northeast Ohioans. The classic story's message of hope and renewal will have special resonance during this unique year."

"At a time when many of Northeast Ohio's arts events have been postponed or canceled entirely, GLT and ideastream are proud to bring this beloved holiday tradition to the community in an entirely new way," said Mark Rosenberger, Chief Content Officer at ideastream. "We hope the production brings much-needed joy to families across the region as they adapt their plans to celebrate safely."

This radio special, coordinated by ideastream's Dave DeOreo, is one of several collaborations between GLT and the ideastream producer over the years. The partnership has included A Christmas Carol Writing Contest with Cleveland Metropolitan School District students and the Shakespeare student songwriting competition "Bardstock."

For more information, please visit www.greatlakestheater.org/ACCRadio.