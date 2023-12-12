FAN EXPO Cleveland Returns To Huntington Convention Center With Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, and Dominic Monaghan

Fans of all things pop culture have marked their calendars for the return of FAN EXPO Cleveland, set for April 12-14, 2024, at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland. And with the four-month countdown on, the guest roster for the pop culture extravaganza gets off to a huge start with the first five stars in what will be a star-studded lineup.

It has been more than 20 years since Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan first took the film world by storm as the "four hobbits" in the original The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring in 2001. Now the four will get together to greet fans, pose for photo ops and sign autographs in a rare full reunion at FAN EXPO Cleveland. They will also conduct a special exclusive premium live show, during which fans will have the opportunity for further interaction with the stars, with details on that event to follow.

Also announced to the FAN EXPO Cleveland lineup today are Danny Trejo (Machete, From Dusk Till Dawn) and Charlie Cox ("Daredevil," "Boardwalk Empire").

Following the LOTR trilogy, Wood has gone on to succeed in many areas of the entertainment industry. His record label, Simian Records and film production company SpectreVision/Company X have spearheaded numerous critically acclaimed projects, and his more than 120 film and television credits attest to his passion for his craft and enthusiasm to express his creativity.

In addition to the "Samwise" portrayal, Astin has demonstrated his innate ability to share his heart with the world through such iconic roles as "Mikey Walsh" in The Goonies, the title character of Rudy, and "Bob Newby" in "Stranger Things," roles that epitomize hope, determination and loyalty. Sean's recent feature films include the award-winning thriller Adverse (2020); the family comedy Hero Mode (2021); Charming the Hearts of Men (2021); and the 2022 comedy iMordecai.

The Scottish-born Boyd also had roles in Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World, On a Clear Day and The Flying Scotsman. He has appeared in popular television series like "Outlander," "Grey's Anatomy," "NCIS: Hawaii," "Snowfall" and others, and in many iterations of the LOTR franchise, including video games. He has done voice work on numerous productions as well.

Monaghan has appeared in more than 50 productions and is known to many as "Charlie Pace" in the hit NBC series "Lost," on which he appeared in 77 episodes. Some of his other featured roles have included spots on X-Men Origins: Wolverine in 2009 and ABC's "Flash Forward" that year. He was recently the lead in the AMC+ series "Paul Sarno."

Trejo has developed a prolific career in the entertainment industry with a hard-earned and atypical road to success. From years of imprisonment to helping troubled youth battle drug addictions, from acting to producing, and now on to restaurant ventures, Trejo's name, face, and achievements are well recognized in Hollywood and beyond. He has starred in dozens of films including Desperado, Heat, the From Dusk Till Dawn series, Con Air, Once Upon a Time in Mexico, the Spy Kids movies, Machete and many more.

Cox, who has had more than 40 screen credits, with his role as "Matt Murdock" on "Daredevil" (reprised in "She-Hulk" and Spider-Man: No Way Home) the most prominent. He gained wide notice for his portrayal of "Owen Sleater" in the HBO period drama "Boardwalk Empire" and played the lead role of "Michael Kinsella" in the AMC+ crime drama series "Kin."

Single-Day Tickets, Three-Day Passes, and Ultimate Fan Packages for FAN EXPO Cleveland are available now. Advance pricing is available until March 28. More guest news will be released in the following weeks, including line-up reveals for additional headline celebrities, comic creator guests, voice actors and cosplayers.

Cleveland is the sixth event on the 2024 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at Click Here.

