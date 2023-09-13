Entertainment Lineup Set For Marquee Moments

Marquee Moments presented by Fleet Response will take place outdoors on Euclid Avenue right outside the Playhouse Square theaters beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 28. Performances by local artists and multi-platinum artist Andy Grammer will lead up to a dazzling finale: the lighting of Playhouse Square’s new marquees and a spectacular digital display across all the screens in the district. Admission is free; no tickets required. Marquee Moments is made possible by Fleet Response; GE Lighting, A Savant Company; Medical Mutual; PNC; and Union Home Mortgage.



The first 5000 guests in attendance will receive an LED wristband compliments of Medical Mutual. These luminescent accessories will add a visually stunning element to Marquee Moments and connect the entire audience in a symphony of light.



“The entertainment lineup we’ve created for Marquee Moments sets the tone for Playhouse Square’s next era – it’s exciting, uplifting and has something for everyone with a variety of performers from Northeast Ohio and the headline performance by Andy Grammer,” said Playhouse Square President & CEO Craig Hassall. “What’s really special to me is the opportunity to showcase the tremendous young talent we have here. Students from the Baldwin Wallace Musical Theatre program and alumni from our own high school musical theater awards program, the Dazzle Awards, will help celebrate the bright future ahead of us.”



Entertainment Schedule:

5:30 p.m.

LoConti Band on the Second Stage



6:15 pm.

Baldwin Wallace University Musical Theatre Students on the PNC Stage



6:30 p.m.

Dazzle Awards Alumni on the PNC Stage



7:15 p.m.

Apostle Jones on the Second Stage



8 p.m.

Andy Grammer on the PNC Stage



9 p.m.

The 216Stix on the Second Stage



9:15 p.m.

Marquee Moments presented by GE Lighting



9:30 p.m.

DJ Kyro on the Second Stage



The PNC Stage will be located on E. 14th St. while the Second Stage will be on Euclid Ave. in front of the Playhouse Square theaters.



Food and refreshments will be available for purchase on site from the Barrio, Feelin Good Ice Cream, Hofbrauhaus, Manna and Yum Village Food Trucks. A full-service bar will be open in the Union Home Mortgage Marquee Lounge on U.S. Bank Plaza.

More information will be available at Click Here.