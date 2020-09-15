Ensemble Theatre's 'Stagewrights' Presents 10 Minute Play Reading Series

Join in every other Monday at 7pm!

Ensemble Theatre's Stagewright's Unit kicks off the first Monday night as part of its 10 minute Play Reading Series via Zoom, streamed LIVE on Ensemble Theatre's Facebook page!

Join in every other Monday at 7pm and enjoy original works of local playwrights sharing their voices with our community and the world around us! Join in for a Q&A afterward. You can submit questions via the ZOOM chat function or via the comments on the Facebook Livestream!

The lineup for MONDAY SEPTEMBER 21, 2020 is as follows:

PROSPECT By Ann Cohen

Prospect Avenue, 1976. A fundraiser for the American Heart Association is set to begin in a formerly dilapidated brownstone which has been turned into a magnificent Designer's Showcase House. A man who had sheltered there before the renovation returns to collect his most prized possession, and a confrontation that will change lives rips through the beauty and tranquility of the transformed space.

Staring Agnes Hermann* as Nancy Ferguson Sidney Perelman as Marcia Rubinstein Paul Slimak* as Frank Turner Bryant Caroll* as James Beckleyn :

HEAVENS GATE By Berenice Kleiman

A tongue-in-cheek comedy in 10 minutes where three souls in heaven, from Aleppo, the Holocaust, and Rwanda, bask in their now-earned peaceful rest. Suddenly they are horrified to see a huge tower with golden letters begin to rise up before their very eyes. This is truly a problem for St. Peter to solve.

Staring Agnes Hermann* as Raisa Paul Slimak* as Abraham Peter Lawson Jones* as Gahiji Peter Ferry* as St. Peter Berenice Kleiman as Narrator

KATYDIDS By Agnes Herrmann

A Bug's eye view of the environment.

Staring Paul Slimak* as Narrator Cat R. Kenney as Katydid #1 Agnes Herrmann* as Katydid #2

(*Denotes Member of Actors' Equity Association)

