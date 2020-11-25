Cleveland's Classic Company Announces THE SNOW MUST GO ON â€“ A VIRTUAL HOLIDAY CABARET FUNDRAISER

Great Lakes Theater (GLT), in partnership with Idaho Shakespeare Festival (ISF) and Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival (LTSF) will present The Snow Must Go On - A Virtual Holiday Cabaret Fundraiser on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at 7:30 PM EST. A merry ensemble of artists will share festive songs and stories that will bring comfort and joy straight to patron's homes this holiday season.

Sara Bruner will direct the digital production. Matthew Webb is Music Director. Jaclyn Miller is Choreographer. Nicki Cathro Steen is the virtual event's Video Editor. The cabaret will feature performances by company members that include Adrian Bumpas, Jodi Dominick, Jillian Kates, Marcus Martin, Jessie Cope Miller, Colton Ryan, and Alex Syiek.

The Snow Must Go On guests are invited to enhance their viewing experience by adding on dinner from Chef Zack Bruell, prepared for pre-show pickup curbside from Cowell & Hubbard at Playhouse Square. A VIP PASS is also available that includes Chef Zack Bruell's delectable dinner as well as access to the exclusive After-Party. Hosted by Producing Artistic Director, Charles Fee, and featuring members of the cabaret's artistic company, this post-show celebration includes engaging conversation, festive surprises, and a commemorative gift.

Complete details and ticket purchasing options are available online at: www.greatlakestheater.org/snow.

