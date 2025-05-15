Cleveland Public Theatre Presents GOLDEN FLAME By Raymond Bobgan

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cleveland Public Theatre will present the World Premiere of Golden Flame Invitation by Executive Artistic Director Raymond Bobgan and Cleveland CORE Ensemble. Running June 12 through June 29, 2025.

Golden Flame Invitation features fierce physicality, moving acapella song, and poetry in this engaging spectacle of the heart which seeks to engage with ephemeral topics of dream, contemplation, and our shared humanity. In this “poetic theatre,” conceived by Executive Artistic Director Raymond Bobgan and members of CORE Ensemble, stories collide, overlap, and conjoin. Patrons journey into different parts of the theatre to experience this three-act play.

The Gordon Square Theatre is ADA-compliant featuring a patron elevator and an all-gender, wheelchair accessible restroom; however, some parts of the space may not be accessible.

Featuring: Katie Boissoneault, Maddy Cox, Sean Dubois Day, Shakeeb Julien, Brooke Lynlee, Kseniia Lysiuk, Martinique Mims, Nnamdi Okpala, Kynnedy, Kat Shy, Yuval Tal, Anastasía Urozhaeva, and Eric Wloszek.

Golden Flame Invitation (June 12 – June 29, 2025). The performance takes place in CPT's Gordon Square Theatre located at 6415 Detroit Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44102, in the heart of the Gordon Square Arts District. Previews are June 12 & 13, and Opening Night is on Saturday, June 14 at 8pm. Sunday, June 15 at 3pm is a COVID-conscious performance where patrons are required to wear N95, KN95 or surgical masks.

CPT offers a Choose What You Pay policy with no handling fees. Tickets may be purchased online at www.cptonline.org or by calling the CPT Box Office at 216.631.2727 ext. 501.

The Gordon Square Theatre is ADA-compliant featuring a ramped entrance and an all-gender, wheelchair accessible restroom.

Every Friday is Free Bev Friday at CPT. Mingle with the artists after the show and discuss the performance in a lively, social atmosphere while enjoying a selection of beverages on CPT.

