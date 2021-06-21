Cleveland Public Theatre Presents A Workshop Production Of PANTHER WOMEN: AN ARMY FOR THE LIBERATION

Cleveland Public Theatre will present a workshop production of Panther Women: An Army for the Liberation, written and directed by CPT's Artistic Associate India Nicole Burton, onstage at CPT July 1, 2, 3, 8, and 9 at 7:00pm on CPT's outdoor stage.

CPT will welcome audiences onsite at CPT for the first time since March 2020 for in-person, outdoor, live performances as part of the 2021 Free Summer Season. For the full line-up of performances, click here.

Panther Women: An Army for the Liberation follows the stories of three prominent women who were members of the Black Panther Party and Black Liberation Movement, and explores the lives and unique experiences of Black Women in America.

CPT is committed to public health and safety and will continue to follow the latest COVID-19 protocols for staff, artists, and patrons. All performances will be free and take place outdoors on CPT's summer stage, positioned on the lawn between CPT's Parish Hall and Church buildings. There are no tickets; simply show up just before the performances begin and choose a seat or a spot on a blanket.

CPT summer stage performances will offer a casual environment, where the priority for the experience will be gathering and witnessing live, local art, in-person, for the first time in over a year.

We open the 2021 Free Summer Season with Panther Women: An Army for the Liberation, followed by ten other live offerings, including performances by CPT resident ensembles Teatro Público de Cleveland and Masrah Cleveland Al-Arabiمسرح كليفلاند العربي . Click here for the full listing of performance offerings.

Panther Women: an Army for the Liberation plays on CPT's outdoor stage Thursday, July 1; Friday, July 2; Saturday, July 3; Thursday, July 8; and Friday, July 9 at 7:00pm. Cleveland Public Theatre is located at 6415 Detroit Ave., Cleveland, OH, 44102. The outdoor stage is placed between CPT's Parish Hall and Church buildings.

There are no tickets and the performances are free. Audience members can sit in chairs or on blankets provided by CPT. CPT is committed to public health and safety and will continue to follow the latest COVID-19 protocols for staff, artists, and patrons.

For more information, visit www.cptonline.org or call the CPT Box Office at 216-631-2727 ext. 501.