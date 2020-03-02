Cleveland Play House Will Reimagine Greek Tragedy ANTIGONE

Cleveland Play House (CPH) will reimagine the epic Greek tragedy Antigone with a contemporary interpretation, freely adapted by Emily Mann from the ancient play written by Sophocles. Performances begin March 28th, 2020 and continue through April 19th, 2020 in the intimate Outcalt Theatre at Playhouse Square. Led by Director Lauren Keating, the cast features Amara James Aja, Alex Brightwell, Mariah Burks, Conor Canning, Kasey Connolly, Comfort Dolo, Steve Gladstone, Gregory James, Jessica Ko, Vanessa Morosco, Fabio Polanco, Abdul Seidu, Laura Starnik and Elisabeth Yancey. Cleveland Play House is proud to recognize DLR Group/Westlake Reed Leskosky as Presenting Sponsor of Antigone.

A war-torn nation struggles for peace and unity. The newly appointed female King, Creon, stands for law and order. But her niece Antigone kneels for justice. Neither will yield, and a fatal battle of wills rages. Pushed to extremes, who will bend and who will break? This high-stakes, timeless tale burns with contemporary relevance, as age and youth clash over the future of their country.

The third of The Oedipus Trilogy, this fresh adaptation by acclaimed playwright Emily Mann speaks to 21st century audiences. The all-female creative team is composed of artists making their debut at CPH. The team will be led by Director Lauren Keating, Associate Producer of The Guthrie Theater. Set in a dystopian near future, this fast-action drama will feature scenic design elements inspired by Cleveland's City Hall. Musical components will include percussion to dictate the mood and omnipresence of war, and the costume design will interpret the "near future" concept with silhouettes that are gender-fluid.

"This production of Antigone is a parable or allegory commenting on a dystopian near future, and we welcome audiences to question their own place in their current system. We want to emphasize the importance of female leadership and the surrounding pressure and scrutiny surrounding the system, " says director Lauren Keating. "Antigone bares the harsh consequences of what will happen to us if we continue to follow racist, sexist, and ableist attitudes."

Artistic Director Laura Kepley adds, "This production of Antigone will be raw, visceral and breathtaking. Greek drama is able to captivate audiences in the same way action movies do. The show is fast and furious with life and death stakes. Ideas, desires, and factions crash head first into each other. We race along getting caught up in the action. It isn't until the end that we are stunned by the wreckage and collateral damage."

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets range from $20-$97, with $15 rush tickets for currently enrolled students (valid student ID required). Young Professional discounts are available with our YP-CPH Membership. Ohio Direction/EBT cardholders receive $5 admission to any performance for up to 8 tickets. CPH is a proud Blue Star Theatre and offers military members a 50% discount on tickets to any performance throughout the season. Military members interested in attending use the promo code: BLUST to receive the discount. All discount programs are subject to availability.

Single tickets can be purchased by calling the Box Office at 216.241.6000 or by visiting clevelandplayhouse.com. Groups of 10 or more can save up to 30% off single ticket prices by contacting CPH Groups Sales at 216.400.7011. Subscriptions are still available at the best low rates with amazing perks. Subscribe today and save up to 30%, with flexible small packages available, by calling the CPH Subscription Office at 216.640.8800 or by visiting clevelandplayhouse.com/subscribe.





