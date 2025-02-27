Cleveland Institute of Music Names Tito Muñoz Interim Principal Conductor And Guest Orchestral Studies Faculty

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Thursday, CIM has announced the appointment of Tito Muñoz, former music director of The Phoenix Symphony, as interim principal conductor of the CIM Orchestra. He'll take up the post next fall and remain through the 2026-27 school year.

That's not all. In addition to conducting two programs annually and guiding the development of the CIM Orchestra for two years, the acclaimed former assistant conductor of The Cleveland Orchestra will serve as a guest member of CIM's orchestral studies faculty, lending his vast experience and expertise to coursework and mentoring alongside other CIM faculty and staff.

“I am thrilled to be deepening my strong relationship with CIM,” said Muñoz, who last appeared with the CIM Orchestra in January.

“I've had numerous opportunities to work with the wonderful CIM community over my years in Cleveland, and I look forward to spending more time helping lead students in their orchestral studies.”

The feeling is most definitely mutual.

Reviews of the conductor's Jan. 29 appearance with the orchestra at Severance Music Center – with a program that featured Stravinsky's The Rite of Spring and the Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto, with student soloist Zachary Brandon – were uniformly positive, underscoring the fact that Muñoz is highly regarded by students, faculty, and listeners alike.

As well he should be. Last spring, Muñoz concluded a long, successful tenure as music director of The Phoenix Symphony. Before that, he was a popular assistant conductor with The Cleveland Orchestra (during which time he led the CIM Orchestra as a guest on multiple occasions) and held similar posts with the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra, and Aspen Music Festival.

At CIM, concerts featuring Muñoz will be complemented by programs with other leading guest conductors. Full details of the 2025-26 season will be announced in the fall.

Scott Harrison, CIM's Executive Vice President & Provost, summarized CIM's great expectations for Muñoz, describing the conductor as a gifted leader whose skill and long history with top musical organizations worldwide will be invaluable to an ensemble full of aspiring professionals.

Muñoz will do more than tide over CIM Orchestra and the conducting program, Harrison said. He will take it to the next level.

While CIM conducts a national search for a permanent director, Harrison said, Muñoz “will ensure the CIM Orchestra remains a cohesive, high-caliber experience worthy of the CIM Standard.

“Tito is the right musician and educator to work with faculty and administration to ensure an orchestra curriculum that consistently prepares CIM students for the opportunities and rigor of the professional music world.”

About Tito Muñoz

Praised for his versatility, technical clarity, and keen musical insight, Tito Muñoz is internationally recognized as one of the most gifted conductors on the podium today. After 10 years as the music director of The Phoenix Symphony, Muñoz's tenure concluded at the end of the 2023-24 season, and he now continues as their newly appointed artistic partner. Muñoz previously held music director positions with the Opéra National de Lorraine and the Orchestre symphonique et lyrique de Nancy in France, and assistant conductor positions with The Cleveland Orchestra, Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra, and Aspen Music Festival.

Muñoz has appeared with many of North America's most prominent orchestras, including Atlanta, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Dallas, Detroit, Houston, Indianapolis, Milwaukee, New York, and Utah. Recent international engagements include the Frankfurt Radio Symphony, SWR Symphonieorchester, Deutsche Radio Philharmonie Saarbrücken, Mahler Chamber Orchestra, Lausanne Chamber Orchestra, BBC Symphony Orchestra, BBC Scottish Symphony, Ulster Orchestra, Royal Philharmonic (London), Luxembourg Philharmonic, Lucerne Festival Contemporary Orchestra, Opéra Orchestre National Montpellier, Adelaide Symphony Orchestra, Opéra de Rennes, Auckland Philharmonia, Sydney Symphony, Orchestre Philharmonique de Strasbourg, and Sao Paolo State Symphony.

Born in Queens, New York, Muñoz began his musical training as a violinist in New York City public schools. He made his professional conducting debut in 2006 with the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center and made his Cleveland Orchestra debut at the Blossom Music Festival that same year.

