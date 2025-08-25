Cleveland Institute of Music Announces 2025–26 Season in Newly Renovated Kulas Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Cleveland Institute of Music (CIM) has unveiled its 2025–26 season, a landmark year celebrating the grand reopening of its newly renovated Kulas Hall. The season will showcase the CIM Orchestra, CIM Opera Theater, CIM New Music Ensemble, and guest artists in both Kulas and Mixon Halls, with a calendar of performances that balances tradition and innovation.

“The new Kulas Hall was designed to be flexible, to accommodate everything we do, and this first season will embrace that versatility right out of the gate,” said Scott Harrison, CIM’s Executive Vice President & Provost. “The year ahead is going to empower our students to reach their full performance potential, inspire our listeners, and point the way to the future of classical music.”

Orchestra Highlights

The CIM Orchestra will open the season on October 3 with guest conductor Carlos Miguel Prieto leading a program that includes Gabriela Montero’s Latin Concerto and the Cleveland premiere of Jerod Impichchaachaaha’ Tate’s Woodland Songs. Newly appointed interim principal conductor Tito Muñoz will lead the October 17 concert with works by Brahms and Tate, plus Korngold’s Violin Concerto with Hiroka Matsumoto. Guest conductor Andrew Grams closes the fall semester on November 21 with Strauss’ Also Sprach Zarathustra and Prokofiev’s Piano Concerto No. 3 with Jakob Aumiller.

Opera Theater

CIM Opera Theater returns to the stage with Puccini’s Suor Angelica and Gianni Schicchi (November 7 & 9) conducted by Harry Davidson and directed by Dean Southern. Later in the season, the company will present Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro at Playhouse Square’s Ohio Theatre (April 3 & 4, 2026).

New Music Ensemble

The CIM New Music Ensemble, led by Keith Fitch, will open the year with a celebration of Luciano Berio at 100 (September 21). Additional programs include a November 2 concert of works by guest composer Shawn Okpebholo, Fitch’s Burnt Counterpoint, and Schwantner’s Velocities.

Perspectives and Insiders Series

The Perspectives series will welcome International Artists including pianist James Wei, winner of the 2024 Cleveland International Piano Competition (October 15), the Sphinx Virtuosi (October 22), violinist Catherine Cho with pianist Albert Cano Smit (October 28), and a global music program with Mike Block, Jamey Haddad, and Yacouba Sissoko (December 3).

The Insiders series will spotlight CIM faculty, including pianist Ilya Itin (September 24), guitarist Jason Vieaux (October 4), and chamber music collaborations featuring faculty and members of The Cleveland Orchestra (November 4 & 19).

Additional Season Highlights

The debut of the CIM Virtuosi, a conductor-less chamber orchestra led by violinist Todd Phillips (October 30).

A world-premiere cycle, Woodland Songs by Jerod Impichchaachaaha’ Tate, presented across multiple concerts.

Appearances by Gabriela Montero, Antonio Pompa-Baldi, and Catherine Cho.

New music, chamber collaborations, and a “Day of Music” community celebration on October 4.

Most concerts are free with tickets required; select opera and guest artist events will be ticketed.

Ticket Information

Tickets for fall 2025 events, including the October 3 Kulas Hall Grand Reopening, are available at cim.edu/events. Tickets for spring 2026 events will go on sale later in the season.