Cleveland Institute Of Music Names Mark Litzler As New Chief Development Officer

The Cleveland Institute of Music has announced the appointment of Mark Litzler as Chief Development Officer.

Litzler succeeds Peter Hussell, who stepped down this month a tenure of 3.5 years.

Litzler is a veteran fundraiser with decades of experience in nonprofit organizations, major and planned gifts, and institutional and annual programs. His passions are community relations, communications, and education.

"I'm excited by the opportunity to support an historic and beloved institution," said Litzler. "In particular, I look forward to growing the endowment that supports scholarships and developing gifts that support capital improvements."

A native of Northeast Ohio and a graduate of Saint Ignatius High School, Litzler comes to CIM from The Cleveland Orchestra, where he served as Director of Institutional Giving.

Before that, he headed fundraising at the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History and the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City. For 14 years, he was Chief Executive Officer of the Saint Luke's Foundation in Kansas City.

Litzler holds degrees from Cleveland State and from Case Western Reserve Universities. He is an avid golfer and makes his home in Cleveland Heights. He can be reached at mark.litzler@cim.edu.