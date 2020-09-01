Cleveland Buildings Light up in Red Tonight

The goal is to raise public awareness that the Live Events industry is on Red Alert for its very survival and create congressional pressure to act now.

A nationwide event will take place on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 9:00 p.m. to 12 midnight to call attention to the deep financial plight of the Live Event Industry. The event will see more than 5000 buildings across North America lit in red - including 12 in Cleveland. The goal is to raise public awareness that the Live Events industry is on Red Alert for its very survival and create congressional pressure to act now.

support of Red Alert RESTART Night, the GE Chandelier and Playhouse Square retro sign will light up in red to give voice to this important initiative," explains Playhouse Square President and CEO, Gina Vernaci. "We are proud to join a family of distinguished Cleveland venues, both big and small, in this effort. We are all suffering. We must act now to urge our representatives to include policies that extend a lifeline to the Live Events Industry and its workers, here in Cleveland, Ohio and throughout North America."

Additionally, this movement supports ExtendPUA.org in their efforts toward continuation and extension of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Act to provide relief to those without work due to COVID-19.

The Live Events business was the first to close in March and will be the last to re-open due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Millions of dollars have been lost. In Ohio, Live Entertainment is a $41 billion industry employing more than 300,000. Now it represents the highest sector of unemployment in the state. Nearly 47% of Ohio's unemployed are part of the arts and entertainment industry - higher than leisure and hospitality.

"Our family of Northeast Ohio venues includes music clubs, theatres and venues of all sizes. Together, we are part of the same tapestry that makes our communities better places in which to live. It is now our turn to gain the support we so greatly need," Vernaci continued.

These participating Cleveland buildings, spaces and venues will be lit red in solidarity.

668 Euclid Building

Halle Building

Hanna Building

Idea Center

Leader Building

Playhouse Square

Post Office Plaza

Progressive Field

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame + Museum

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Severance Hall

Terminal Tower

Individuals are encouraged to contact their senators and representatives, asking that they support passage of the #SaveOurStagesAct and #RestartAct and extend Pandemic Unemployment Assistance. Easy-to-use forms can be found at SaveOurStages.com and ExtendPUA.org

