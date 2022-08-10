Clague Playhouse's 95th Season Opens Next Month With The Musical Thriller FLAMES

Clague Playhouse presents the musical suspense thriller, Flames by Stephen Dolginoff to open their 95th Season.

One year ago, Edmond died in a horrible fire. He took with him the dreams of his fiancée, Meredith, the trust of his best friend, Eric, and the answers to the burning questions that still linger about his death and the terrible crime he committed. But on a stormy night at the cemetery where he rests, the secrets from his past will finally refuse to stay buried; and those he left behind will finally refuse to stay silent.

The play is directed by Brian Westerley with music directed by D. Keith Stiver and featured in our cast are Katie Hintze as Meredith, Jacob Lang as Eric, and Corey Thur as Edmond.

The play runs Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 through Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8pm, Sunday at 2pm and includes adult language and situations.. Admission is $21 for adults, $20 for seniors (60+), and $13 for students (any age with a valid ID) and may be purchased by calling the Box Office at 440-331-0403 Wednesday through Saturday from 1-6 p.m. or visiting www.clagueplayhouse.org . Clague Playhouse is located at 1371 Clague Road in Westlake.

FREE STUDENT TICKET THURSDAYS: limited FREE Student Tickets (high school and college) are available by calling the Box Office at 440-331-0403 to reserve for any Clague Playhouse Thursday performance, and showing a Student ID at the time of ticket pickup. No online reservations can be taken for these free tickets. Free Student Ticket Thursdays are subject to availability and must be picked up by 7:30 pm the night of the performance or the tickets will be released.

Our productions are subject to change due to COVID-19 restrictions. The theater will open a half hour before the performance for seating access. Masks will be made available to those who need one.