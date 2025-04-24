CHOIR BOY Comes to Karamu House

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Karamu House, the nation's oldest producing Black theatre, has announced its upcoming production of Choir Boy, the critically acclaimed coming-of-age drama by Academy Award-winning writer, Tarell Alvin McCraney (Moonlight). Directed by Nathan Henry, Choir Boy is a story of identity, acceptance and understanding. The production will run from April 25 through May 18, 2025, in Karamu’s Cleveland Foundation Jelliffe Theatre.

Choir Boy follows Pharus Young, a talented and determined student at the prestigious Charles R. Drew Prep School for Boys. As he navigates his identity, leadership, and acceptance within a world of tradition and expectation, Pharus finds his voice—literally and figuratively—through the transformative power of the Negro spiritual. With lovely harmonies, energizing movement from the African American tradition of stepping, and heartfelt storytelling, Choir Boy journeys through themes of Black masculinity, queerness, faith, and resilience. The play features a cappella spirituals woven into the narrative, offering a unique and deeply poignant theatrical experience.

“Choir Boy is a celebration of Black excellence and vulnerability," says Karamu’s President + CEO, Tony F. Sias. “It challenges us to reflect upon the courage required to live authentically in a world that all too often demands conformity.”

Under the thoughtful direction of Nathan Henry, audiences can expect a dynamic cast of seasoned actors and rising talents, vocal performances celebrating the legacy of Negro spirituals, and an emotionally resonant experience that reflects Karamu’s legacy of presenting bold, socially relevant work that uplifts the Black experience.

Performances during opening week are Thursday through Sunday. The following three weeks, performances are Friday evening, Saturday matinee and evening, and Sunday matinee. This schedule shift allows colleagues across theatres to experience the productions at Karamu. Ticket prices range from $35 - $45. Student, senior, and group (20+) discounts available. For a complete schedule and tickets visit the website karamuhouse.org or call the Karamu House Box Ofﬁce at 216-795-7077.

