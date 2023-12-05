BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards December 5th Standings; BYE BYE BIRDIE Leads Best Musical!

It's December, and the first standings of the month have been announced as of Tuesday, December 5th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Glen Stacho - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Medina Show Biz 12%

Erin Wolford - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 7%

Andrea Belser - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Willow’s Edge Creations 6%

Hannah Stephens and Aubrie Morrison - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Millennial Theatre Company 6%

Jen Justice - KINKY BOOTS - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 6%

Jailyn Harris - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Sandstone Summer Theatre 6%

Jailyn Harris - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Near West Theatre 5%

Melanie Leibold - KINKY BOOTS - Cassidy Theatre 5%

MARTIŃ CEŚPEDES - THE PROM - Porthouse Theatre 4%

Melanie Leibold - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Cassidy Theatre 4%

Melanie Leibold - ANYTHING GOES - Independence Community Theater 4%

Kristin Pohlig - CABARET - The Brecksville Theatre 4%

Kenya Woods - THE BUBBLY BLACK GIRL SHEDS HER CHAMELEON SKIN - Karamu House 3%

Kenya Woods - THE LIAR - CWRU/CPH MFA 3%

Katie Gibson - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Hathaway Brown Theatre Institute 3%

Jaclyn Miller - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Great Lakes Theatre 3%

Marissa Leenaarts - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Marissa Leenaarts - ELF THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Gabbi Capello - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Theatre Agápe 3%

Jen Justice - LITTLE MERMAID - Cassidy Theatre 2%

Kailyn Mack - RAGTIME - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Kate Gibson - ZOMBIE PROM - Blank Canvas Theatre 2%

Gregory Daniels - LAND OF OZ - Dobama Theatre 2%

Kristy Cruz - HEAD OVER HEELS - Near West Theatre 1%

Eugene Sumlin - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Heights Youth Theatre 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Michele Ezell - INTO THE WOODS - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 9%

Wendi Owens - KINKY BOOTS - Cassidy Theatre 8%

Hannah Dougall - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Sandstone Summer Theatre 6%

Ty Hanes - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Millennial Theatre Company 5%

Tesia Benson - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Great Lakes Theatre 4%

April Rock - KINKY BOOTS - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre in partnership with Andrews Osborn 4%

Jasen J. Smith - RAGTIME - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

Jackie Kruyne - 1970 - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 4%

Abbie Hagen - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Porthouse Theatre 4%

Suwatana Rockland - EVERYBODY - Case Western Reserve University / Cleveland Playhouse 4%

Keely Rutledge - PASSAGE - Kent State University 3%

Daniel Chiaberta - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Millennial Theatre Company 3%

Linda Turske - FOLLIES - Renaissance Performing Arts Assocation 3%

Jackie Kruyne - SHERWOOD - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 2%

Stephen Ostertag - HEAD OVER HEELS - Near West Theatre 2%

Melody Walker - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Near West Theatre 2%

Linda Turske - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 2%

Tesia Benson - THE LAND OF OZ - Dobama Theatre 2%

Jasen J. Smith - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Katie Wells - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - French Creek Theatre 2%

Abbie Hagen - URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Kent State University 2%

Coleen Bloom - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Heights Youth Theatre 2%

Wendi Owens - RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA - Cassidy Theatre 2%

Esther Haberlen - THE LIAR - Cleveland Play House/CWRU 2%

Inda Blatch-Geib - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Beck Center for the Arts 2%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Jim Dove - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Medina Show Biz 10%

Victor DiAngelo - INTO THE WOODS - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 9%

Brenton Cochran - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Cassidy Theatre 6%

Denise Astorino - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Willow’s Edge Creations 6%

Hannah Dougall - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Sandstone Summer Theatre 5%

Victoria Bussert - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Great Lakes Theatre 4%

Greta Rothman - KINKY BOOTS - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 4%

Nina Domingue - THE BUBBLY BLACK GIRL SHEDS HER CHAMELEON SKIN - Karamu House 4%

Mike Caraffi - KINKY BOOTS - Cassidy Theatre 4%

Joshua Larkin - RAGTIME - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

Joe Asente - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Millennial Theatre Company 3%

Kristy Cruz - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Near West Theatre 3%

Terri Kent - THE PROM - Porthouse Theatre 3%

Ryan Shealy - NEXT TO NORMAL - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 3%

Kristin Pohlig - CABARET - The Brecksville Theatre 2%

Joe Asente - INTO THE WOODS - Millennial Theatre Company 2%

Michael Thomas - GREASE - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 2%

Brian Westerley - BIG FISH - HELP 2%

Marc C Howard - URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Aurora Community Theatre 2%

Trinidad Snider - HEAD OVER HEELS - Near West Theatre 2%

Eugene Sumlin - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Heights youth theater 2%

Dawn Sniadak-Yamokoski - JEKYLL & HYDE - Western Reserve Playhouse 2%

Jordan Cooper - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Near West Theatre 2%

Melanie YC Pepe - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 1%

Nathan Motta - THE LAND OF OZ - Dobama Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Breianne Saylor Knight - MOVING DAY - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 10%

Mike Rogan - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 8%

Marc Cipra - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Community Theatre 7%

Fred Gloor - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Weathervane Playhouse 6%

Treva Offutt - CLYDE’S - Karamu House 5%

Benny Sato Ambush - PASSAGE - Kent State University 5%

Patrick Ciamacco - OF MICE AND MEN - Blank Canvas Theatre 5%

Nina Domingue - STEW - Dobama Theatre 4%

Ann Hedger - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - The Fine Arts Association 4%

Fabio Polanco - SOMEWHERE - Kent State University 4%

Tony F. Sias - EVERYBODY - Case Western Reserve University / Cleveland Playhouse 3%

August Scarpelli - CYRANO DE BERGERAC - Western Reserve Playhouse 3%

Dave Stebbins - LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR - Hudson Players 3%

Rose Leininger - AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - Broadview Heights Spotlights 3%

Fred Sternfeld - FIREFLIES - Clague Playhouse 3%

Eva Nel Brettrager - AFTER THE BLAST - convergence-continuum 3%

Brandi Eaton - THE CHILDREN’S HOUR - Stow Players 2%

Donald Carrier - THE LIAR - CWRU/CPH MFA 2%

Nathan Motta - THE OTHER PLACE - Dobama Theatre 2%

Robert Ellis - THE MOUSETRAP - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Darius Stubbs - WHAT WE LOOK LIKE - Dobama Theatre 2%

Colin Anderson - THE THIN PLACE - Dobama Theatre 2%

Alex J. Nine - MATT’S FIRST REAL WEDDING - Stow Players 2%

Jeff Glover - COMMA - Blank Canvas Theatre 2%

Donald Carrier - DOUBT, A PARABLE - Beck Center for the Arts 2%



Best Ensemble

BYE BYE BIRDIE - Medina Show Biz 10%

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 7%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Willow’s Edge Creations 5%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Millennial Theatre Company 5%

DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Cassidy Theatre 5%

BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Near West Theatre 4%

GREASE THE MUSICAL - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 4%

KINKY BOOTS - Cassidy Theatre 4%

1970 - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 3%

RAGTIME - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Great Lakes Theatre 3%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Community Theatre 3%

ELF THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

INTO THE WOODS - Millennial Theatre Company 2%

CABARET - The Brecksville Theatre 2%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

THE PROM - Porthouse Theatre 2%

ZOMBIE PROM - Blank Canvas Theatre 2%

BLACK NATIVITY - Karamu House 2%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Heights youth theater 2%

DISASTER! THE MUSICAL - Broadview Heights Spotlights 2%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Millennial Theatre Company 2%

HEAD OVER HEELS - Near West Theatre 2%

URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Aurora Community Theatre 2%

PASSAGE - Kent State University 2%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Libby Zamiska - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Sandstone Summer Theatre 10%

Trad Burns - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Great Lakes Theatre 8%

Jaemin Park - THE PROM - Porthouse Theatre 7%

Jesse Uguccini - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Willow’s Edge Creations 7%

Joe Asente - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Millennial Theatre Company 7%

Jack-Anthony Ina - RAGTIME - Weathervane Playhouse 6%

Daniel Hunsicker - JEKYLL & HYDE - Western Reserve Playhouse 5%

Patrick Ciamacco - ZOMBIE PROM - Blank Canvas Theatre 5%

Jeremy Paul - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Near West Theatre 5%

Sarah Lynne Bailey - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Theatre Agápe 4%

Micah Harvey - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

Frankie Castrovillari - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Players Guild 3%

Ayron Lord - ELF THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Rob Wachala - AFTER THE BLAST - convergence-continuum 3%

Joe Asente - INTO THE WOODS - Millennial Theatre Company 3%

Adam Ditzel - THE LIAR - CWRU/CPH MFA 2%

Kelly MJ Andrews & Wittman Sullivan - THE MOUSETRAP - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Jeremy Paul - HEAD OVER HEELS - Near West Theatre 2%

Benjamin Gantose - THE OTHER PLACE - Dobama Theatre 2%

David Stoughton - LAND OF OZ - Dobama Theatre 2%

Jeremy Paul - THE THIN PLACE - Dobama Theatre 2%

Daniel Hunsicker - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Western Reserve Playhouse 2%

Reinaldo García - LOS SOLES TRUNCIS - Latinus theater company 2%

Josee Coyle - STEW - Dobama Theatre 1%

Jesse Uguccini - AIN’T MISBEHAVIN’ - Near West Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Carey Knox - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Medina Show Biz 11%

Bryan Bird - INTO THE WOODS - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 9%

Cathy Lesser Mansfield - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Willow’s Edge Creations 5%

Steven A. Miller - RAGTIME - Weathervane Playhouse 5%

Bruno Bush - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Sandstone Summer Theatre 5%

Andy Novak - KINKY BOOTS - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 5%

Octavio Más-Arocas - MANSFIELD SYMPHONY: SWEENEY TODD IN CONCERT - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 5%

David Copsey - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Cassidy Theatre 4%

Dave Coxe - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 4%

Matthew Webb - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Great Lakes Theatre 4%

Ron Hazelett - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Anthony Ruggiero - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Millennial Theatre Company 3%

Jordan Cooper - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Near West Theatre 3%

Stacy Bolton - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Heights Youth Theatre 3%

Mike Caraffi - DISNEYS BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Cassidy Theatre 3%

Joe Asente - INTO THE WOODS - Millennial Theatre Company 3%

Alexander Marr - THE PROM - Porthouse Theatre 2%

Christopher Lash - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Sandstone Summer Theatre 2%

Jennifer Korecki - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Porthouse Theatre 2%

Bradley Wyner - RENT - Cain Park 2%

Oliver Deak - ZOMBIE PROM - Blank Canvas Theatre 1%

David Copsey - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Cassidy Theatre 1%

Ryan Bergeron - DISASTER! THE MUSICAL - Broadview Heights Spotlights 1%

Bradley Wyner - JEKYLL & HYDE - Western Reserve Playhouse 1%

Jordan Cooper - HEAD OVER HEELS - Near West Theatre 1%



Best Musical

BYE BYE BIRDIE - Medina Show Biz 11%

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 8%

DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Cassidy Theatre 7%

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Hathaway Brown Theatre institute 6%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Willow’s Edge Creations 5%

NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Great Lakes Theatre 5%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Millennial Theatre Company 5%

BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Near West Theatre 4%

RAGTIME - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

THE BUBBLY BLACK GIRL SHEDS HER CHAMELEON SKIN - Karamu House 3%

THE PROM - Porthouse Theatre 3%

GREASE THE MUSICAL - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 3%

URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Aurora Community Theatre 3%

INTO THE WOODS - Millennial Theatre Company 3%

AVENUE Q - Millennial Theatre Company 2%

FUN HOME - Cain Park 2%

CABARET - The Brecksville Theatre 2%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Heights Youth Theatre 2%

ELF THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 2%

ZOMBIE PROM - Blank Canvas Theatre 1%

ANYTHING GOES - Rubber City Theatre 1%

JEKYLL & HYDE - Western Reserve Playhouse 1%

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Beck Center for the Arts 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

THE LAND OF OZ - Dobama Theatre 19%

MOVING DAY - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 13%

1970 - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 12%

SOMEWHERE - Kent State University 9%

WHAT WE LOOK LIKE - Dobama Theatre 9%

TROLLOP: THE TRIALS AND TITILLATIONS OF THE INFAMOUS MOLL FLANDERS - Renaissance Theatre Company 9%

RED SUMMER - Karamu House 5%

MATT’S FIRST (REAL) WEDDING - Stow Players 4%

COMMA - Blank Canvas Theatre 3%

ALTER - Cleveland Public Theater 3%

BARON OF BROWN STREET - Rubber City Theatre 3%

UMBRELLA MAN'S MAGICAL UMBRELLA - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

THE FIRST DRAFT - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

HOME MOVIE - convergence-continuum 1%

ALWAYS - Weathervane Playhouse 1%

GOODNUFF - Weathervane Playhouse 1%

GIMME SHELTER - Weathervane Playhouse 1%

THE FUNERAL - Weathervane Playhouse 1%

MAN OF MADISON AVENUE - Weathervane Playhouse 1%

BUN BUN AND HONKERS - Weathervane Playhouse 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Myles Hill - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Hathaway Brown Theatre Institute 7%

Brooke Peterson - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Near West Theatre 5%

Nicole Tuttle-Robb - INTO THE WOODS - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 4%

Cameron Olin - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Cassidy Theatre 4%

Mary Miller - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Willow’s Edge Creations 4%

Samantha Ezell - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Medina Show Biz 3%

Maren Rhodes - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Sandstone Summer Theatre 3%

Luciano DiFranco - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Sandstone Summer Theatre 3%

Ty Hanes - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Millennial Theatre Company 3%

Jordan Johnston - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Medina Show Biz 2%

Ryan Ciriaco - ELF THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Rafael Pacheco - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 2%

Kelly Knowlton - NEXT TO NORMAL - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 2%

Micah Harvey - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Zuri Clarno - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Renaissance Performing Arts Assocation 2%

Anthony Woods Mitchell - KINKY BOOTS - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 2%

Grant Guyton - KINKY BOOTS - Cassidy Theatre 2%

Isabel Valega - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Medina Show Biz 2%

Zachary Tuttle-Robb - INTO THE WOODS - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 2%

Vivien Morrison - MATILDA - Aurora Community Theatre 2%

Natalie Green - FUN HOME - Cain Park 2%

Avery LaMar Pope - THE BUBBLY BLACK GIRL SHEDS HER CHAMELEON SKIN - Karamu House 2%

Hannah Marzano - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Aurora Community Theatre 2%

Cory Michael Bryner - KINKY BOOTS - Cassidy Theatre 1%

Rachael Armbruster - CABARET - The Brecksville Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Sarah Farris - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Blank Canvas Theatre 7%

Adam C. Alderson - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Weathervane Playhouse 6%

Vince Stillitano - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Community Theatre 5%

Dylan Ireland - THE TEMPEST - Helen Theatre 5%

Dallas Stark - THE MOUSETRAP - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

Keenan Carosielli - 1970 - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 4%

Brett Heidinger - 1970 - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 4%

Rachel Lee Kolis - PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS - Kennedy's at Playhouse Square 3%

Adam Newborn - SOMEWHERE - Kent State University 3%

Jaimee Moore - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Community Theatre 3%

Brian Altman - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Blank Canvas Theatre 3%

Yuval Tal - THE CHILDREN’S HOUR - Stow Players 3%

Jennie Nasser - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Millennial Theatre Project 2%

Natalie Zenczak - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Broadview Heights Spotlights 2%

Mia Radabaugh - MISERY - French Creek Theatre 2%

Srikar Bellana - SOMEWHERE - Kent State University 2%

Nicole Sumlin - THE LIGHT - Ensemble Theatre Company 2%

Derdrieu Ring - DOUBT, A PARABLE - Beck Center for the Arts 2%

Gavin Michaels - THE LIAR - CWRU/CPH MFA 2%

Joe Kenderes - OF MICE AND MEN - Blank Canvas Theatre 2%

Brian Jackson - THE BARON OF BROWN STREET - Rubber City Theatre 2%

Ananias J. Dixon - THE LIGHT - Ensemble Theatre Company 2%

Drew Pope - RED SUMMER - Karamu House 2%

Madison Shannon - SOMEWHERE - Kent State University 2%

Madeline Calais - THE LIAR - CWRU/CPH MFA 2%



Best Play

MOVING DAY - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 10%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Community Theatre 9%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Blank Canvas Theatre 7%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Weathervane Playhouse 6%

1970 - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 6%

MISERY - French Creek Theatre 5%

SOMEWHERE - Kent State University 5%

CLYDE’S - Karamu House 4%

WHAT WE LOOK LIKE - Dobama Theatre 4%

DOUBT, A PARABLE - Beck Center for the Arts 3%

THE LIAR - Case Western Reserve University / Cleveland Playhouse 3%

THE TEMPEST - Helen Theatre 3%

THE MOUSETRAP - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

FIVE TIMES IN ONE NIGHT - Broadview Heights Spotlights 3%

LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR - Hudson Players 2%

OF MICE AND MEN - Blank Canvas Theatre 2%

THE ELEPHANT MAN - Players Guild 2%

THE 39 STEPS - Clague Playhouse 2%

'NIGHT MOTHER - Twin Masks 2%

THE THIN PLACE - Dobama Theatre 2%

PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS - Kennedy's at Playhouse Square 2%

STEW - Dobama Theatre 2%

AFTER THE BLAST - convergence-continuum 1%

MATT’S FIRST REAL WEDDING - Stow Players 1%

THE LIGHT - Ensemble Theatre Company 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Wes Carney - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Cassidy Theatre 13%

Vickie Jackson - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Medina Show Biz 8%

Hannah Dougall - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Sandstone Summer Theatre 8%

Joe Asente - INTO THE WOODS - Millennial Theatre Company 6%

Lindsay Stanley - INTO THE WOODS - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 6%

Tony Hardin - THE PROM - Porthouse Theatre 5%

Jeff Hermann - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Great Lakes Theatre 5%

Jason Kaufman - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 4%

Tim Steiner - LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR - Hudson Players 3%

Richard Morris, Jr. - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Richard Morris, Jr. - RAGTIME - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Perren Hedderson - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Near West Theatre 3%

Frankie Castrovillari - CABARET - The Brecksville Theatre 3%

Lawrence Bailer - INTO THE WOODS - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 3%

Daniel Hunsicker - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Western Reserve Playhouse 3%

Patrick Ciamacco - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Blank Canvas Theatre 2%

Lawrence Bailer - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 2%

T Paul Lowry - LAND OF OZ - Dobama Theatre 2%

Michael Slane - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Derek Green - HEAD OVER HEELS - Near West Theatre 2%

Cameron Michelak - THE LIAR - CWRU/CPH MFA 2%

Scott Zolkowski - EXIT, PURSUED BY A BEAR - convergence-continuum 2%

Jason Kaufman - NEXT TO NORMAL - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 2%

Jason Kaufman - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 1%

Cameron Michalak - WHAT WE LOOK LIKE - Dobama Theatre 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Sarah Lynne Bailey - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Theatre Agápe 12%

Richard Morris, Jr. - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Weathervane Playhouse 11%

Jeff Polunas - HEAD OVER HEELS - Kent State University 9%

James Romeo - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Near West Theatre 9%

John Coyne - RAGTIME - Weathervane Playhouse 8%

Christopher Pepe - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 8%

Richard Ingraham - THE THIN PLACE - Dobama Theatre 6%

Neil Sudhakaran - AFTER THE BLAST - convergence-continuum 5%

Matthew Webb - THE LIAR - CWRU/CPH MFA 5%

Katie Rowland - ELF THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Kevin Lambes & Christopher Pepe - SISTER ACT - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Lindsay Jones - MORIARTY - Cleveland Play House/CWRU 3%

Angie Hayes - THE OTHER PLACE - Dobama Theatre 3%

Angie Hayes - DOUBT, A PARABLE - Beck Center for the Arts 3%

Reinaldo Garcia - LOS SOLES TRUNCOS - Latinus theater company 3%

Bella Brehm - THE MOUSETRAP - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Josh Caraballo - HEAD OVER HEELS - Near West Theatre 3%

Megan Culley - STEW - Dobama Theatre 2%

Jeff Polunas - EVERYBODY - Case Western Reserve University / Cleveland Playhouse 1%

Derek Graham - WHAT WE LOOK LIKE - Dobama Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Larissa Freas - INTO THE WOODS - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 9%

Michael Moyseenko - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Sandstone Summer Theatre 7%

Reagan Aldridge - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Medina Show Biz 5%

Mell-Vonti Bowens Jr. - THE BUBBLY BLACK GIRL SHEDS HER CHAMELEON SKIN - Karamu House 3%

Bryce Cook - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Near West Theatre 3%

Karina Moran - RAGTIME - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Hannah Storch - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Willow’s Edge Creations 3%

Andrew Marks - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Medina Show Biz 3%

JayShon Austin - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Hathaway Brown Theatre Institute 2%

Luke Jones - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Medina Show Biz 2%

Daniel Chiaberta - INTO THE WOODS - Millennial Theatre Company 2%

Daniel Chiaberta - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Millennial Theatre Company 2%

Casey Venema - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Willow’s Edge CreTions 2%

Raleigh Hayes Orosz - KINKY BOOTS - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 2%

ColinWillett - INTO THE WOODS - Olde Towne Hall Theatre 2%

Trinidad Snider - THE LAND OF OZ - Dobama Theatre 2%

Emily Fisher - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Sandstone Summer Theatre 2%

Joseph Ball - THE PROM - Porthouse Theatre 2%

Michael Emery Fox - CINDERELLA - Cassidy Theatre 2%

Peggy Newton - URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Aurora Community Theatre 2%

Louis Schwartz - CABARET - The Brecksville Theatre 2%

Emma Risley - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Willow’s Edge Creations 2%

Christopher Johnson - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Medina Show Biz 2%

William Noussias - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Lou Denardo - KINKY BOOTS - Cassidy Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Vivien Morrison - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre / Willoughby Summer Theater Festival 6%

Katie Hintze - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Community Theatre 5%

Derdriu Ring - THE THIN PLACE - Dobama Theatre 5%

Aamar-Malik Culbreth - WHAT WE LOOK LIKE - Dobama Theatre 4%

Lisa Georges - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Community Theatre 4%

Amanda Vigneault - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

Anthony Ghali - SOMEWHERE - Kent State University 4%

Sullivan Ratliff - BASKERVILLE - Western Reserve Playhouse 3%

Natalie Zenzak - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Broadview Heights Spotlights 3%

Tamara French - DOUBT, A PARABLE - Beck Center for the Arts 3%

Mia Radabaugh - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Community Theatre 3%

Nicole Sumlin - STEW - Dobama Theatre 3%

William Noussias - MATT’S FIRST REAL WEDDING - Stow Players 3%

Victoria Kirgesner-Hunsicker - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Millennial Theatre Project 3%

Brian O. Jackson - THE MOUSETRAP - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Victoria Alev Duffy - THE LIAR - Case Western Reserve University / Cleveland Playhouse 2%

Gigi Motta - SOMEWHERE - Kent State University 2%

Greg Mandryk - OUR TOWN - Broadview Heights Spotlights 2%

Donna Longfellow - 1970 - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 2%

Alex George - 1970 - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 2%

Brett Heidinger - BARBECUING HAMLET - Independence Community Theater 2%

Barbara Howitt - THE MOUSETRAP - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Rob Walter - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Community Theatre 2%

Aariahn Curls - SOMEWHERE - Kent State University 2%

Henrick Sawczak - THE MOUSETRAP - Weathervane Playhouse 2%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Near West Theatre 15%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Theatre Agápe 13%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Blank Canvas Theatre 13%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Heights Youth Theatre 12%

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Victoria Babloyan 11%

BYE BYE BIRDIE - Heights Youth Theatre 8%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Heights Youth Theatre 7%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 7%

THE EMPEROR'S NEW CLOTHES - Spark Theatre 4 Youth & LCCC Theatre Dept. 6%

[TITLE OF SHOW] - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 5%

MS. COURAGEOUS - Spark Theatre 4 Youth 1%

