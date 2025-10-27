Borderlight Theatre Festival Opens 2026 Call For Artists

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BorderLight Theatre Festival has opened its 2026 Call for Artists, inviting local, national, and international performers to apply for participation in the upcoming festival, taking place July 8–11, 2026, at Playhouse Square, the largest performing arts center in the country outside New York City. Applications are open now through January 16, 2026.

The BorderLight Fringe Festival provides a platform for performances across diverse genres—including theatre, dance, circus arts, immersive experiences, spoken word, puppetry, street theatre, and stand-up comedy. In just eight years, BorderLight has become a launchpad for emerging artists, with alumni performing at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and securing full-season productions at Cleveland Public Theatre and other professional venues.

“BorderLight Fringe Festival is where artists take creative risks, develop their craft, and connect with audiences who champion bold new work,” said Dale Heinen, Executive & Artistic Director of BorderLight Theatre Festival. “We’ve watched artists arrive with a spark of an idea and leave with the confidence, connections, and momentum to take their work to the next level—whether that’s Edinburgh, a regional theater, or a national tour. That’s the transformative power of this festival.”

Participating artists receive a percentage of box office revenue as part of BorderLight’s commitment to supporting independent creators. Half of all programming slots are reserved for Northeast Ohio artists, presented alongside national and international talent, ensuring both local representation and global exchange.

As many arts organizations adapt to a changing cultural landscape, BorderLight continues to expand its reach and impact, positioning Cleveland as an essential destination for innovative, artist-centered work. The 2026 festival promises to deepen this legacy—offering audiences and artists alike a space for connection, experimentation, and discovery.

Applications for the 2026 BorderLight Fringe Festival are open through January 16, 2026. For full guidelines and submission details, visit borderlightcle.org/2026artist.