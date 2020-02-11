Boney James Returns To Playhouse Square

Grammy-nominated Playhouse Square fan favorite BONEY JAMES is credited with virtually creating the genre of "urban jazz," as a major force in Contemporary & Smooth Jazz and R&B.

The super-hyphenate saxman-keyboardist-producer-songwriter returns with his Solid Tour (supporting his new "Solid" album premiering April 17) and numerous RIAA certified gold albums #1 albums under his career belt.

Boney brings his "Solid Tour" to Playhouse Square's Mimi Ohio Theater at 8 pm October 3. Tickets go on sale Fri., Feb. 14 starting at 10 AM at playhousesquare.org, 216-241-6000 and the Box Office. Prices will be $69.50, $49.50 & $39.50. (Boney's 2018 Playhouse Square concert was a sellout!)





