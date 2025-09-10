Beck Center For The Arts to Present Cultural Heritage Exhibition: Tracey Lind and Danté Rodriguez

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Beck Center for the Arts will present Cultural Heritage Exhibition 2025: Tracey Lind and Danté Rodriguez, on display until October 31, 2025.

During this annual exhibition, Beck Center headlines visual artists inspired by their culture, lifestyle or heritage. This year, Beck Center displays works by Tracey Lind and Danté Rodriguez. This exhibition is free and open to the public now through October 31, 2025.

For Tracey, photography is art, storytelling, political action, and spiritual practice. Her artwork has been exhibited in venues including The Cleveland Museum of Art, the Chautauqua Institution, and New Communities in Newark, NJ. She was a resident at the Santa Fe Photography Workshop on a fellowship from the Lilly Endowment. For nearly two decades, Tracey served as Dean of Trinity Cathedral in downtown Cleveland. Her career has included work for social and environmental justice, interfaith relations, and progressive theology.

Danté received a BA in Studio Arts from Cleveland State University in 2003, concentrating in drawing. He worked for over 15 years as a mount maker at the Cleveland Museum of Art (CMA) and now serves as Outreach Manager at the CMA's Community Arts Center. He participated in many community art events such as Dia de los Muertos. He exhibited at Cleveland West Arts League, Wall Eye Gallery (of which he was a founding partner), Sandusky Cultural Center, and The Sculpture Center, among others. His work is in numerous private art collections, on permanent installation at Berkman Hall at CSU, and he has two public murals in Cleveland. Danté's art has always been inspired by his familial and cultural roots. The pixel artworks on display at Beck Center blend a narrative of retro-gaming nostalgia with personal memory. Made from one-inch stickers on gypsum board, they transform a simple, childlike material into a shared language of color and form. Each piece reflects how small repeatable units, like individual memories and relationships, can gather into larger stories. This work invites viewers to see artmaking as joyful, accessible, and profoundly collective.

Melinda Placko, Beck Center's Associate Director of Visual Arts, and the curator for this exhibition says, "Tracey and Danté are both inspired by the roots of their cultural experience, but have very different artistic approaches. Danté offers a new series of handmade, pixelated art that is playful and nostalgic. Tracey engages our understanding of walls and intersections through poetic street photography, providing a safe space for quiet reflection on a tumultuous topic."

Please join us to celebrate Tracey's work during a free artists reception on Friday, October 3, 2025 from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm in Beck Center's Hoffman-Stach Gallery. Light refreshments will be available and a casual artist's talk will begin at 6:45 pm Beck Center Hoffman-Stach Gallery, main building.

The free artists reception for Danté Rodriguez will be held on Friday, October 24, 2025, from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm at Beck Center for the Arts. Light refreshments will be available.