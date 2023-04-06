Beck Center For The Arts Presents ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

Beck Center for the Arts, one of the oldest continuously running Youth Theater programs in the nation has announced the delightful Youth Theater musical production, Once Upon A Mattress. Running May 5 to May 14, 2023, this reimagining of the classic fairytale story will be brought to life by talented young performers ages 6-19 in an unforgettable performance that is sure to captivate audiences of all ages.

Once Upon a Mattress, with music by Mary Rodgers, lyrics by Marshall Barer, book by Jay Thompson, Dean Fuller, and Marshall Barer, is a humorous adaptation of the 1835 Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale The Princess and the Pea. The Queen decreed no couples can marry until her son, Prince Dauntless, finds a bride. Princesses came from far and wide to win the hand of the prince, but none could pass the impossible tests given to them by the Queen. Will the "shy" Princess Winnifred be able to pass the Queen's sensitivity test, and marry her prince? Once Upon A Mattress is a delightful musical that is sure to delight the whole family.



Sarah Clare, Associate Director of Theater Education, director and choreographer of this production states, "It is an exciting challenge to explore this staple in the musical theater cannon with our incredible students. Although the show was first produced off-Broadway in 1959, the show has many elements and themes that are important for our students and families today. Conversations in rehearsals have ranged from the negative effects of gender stereotypes presented in the show, to the effects of people in power controlling who can and cannot get married. Amongst the humor and hard work the students are doing in the show, it is wonderful to hear their thoughts, and engage in meaningful conversations about the world inside and outside of theater."

This production runs May 5 to May 14, 2023 in the Senney Theater. Friday and Saturday performances at 7:30 p.m. Sunday performances at 3:00 p.m. and a Student Matinee on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Ticket prices are $14 Adult/Senior, and $12 Children/Student (ages 18 & under). Please reserve tickets at beckcenter.org, call 216.521.2540 or simply stop by Beck Center Customer Service in person.

This show is produced with special arrangement by Concord Theatricals

Beck Center for the Arts' Youth Theater alumni include Michael Chernus (Orange Is the New Black; Manhattan); Dee Hoty (three-time Tony Nominee); Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold; Transformers: The Last Night); Rory O'Malley (Hamilton; Tony Nominee, Book of Mormon); and Daniel Reichard (Drama Desk Nominee, Jersey Boys).

Programming at Beck Center for the Arts is made possible through the generous support of the Ohio Arts Council. Beck Center gratefully acknowledges the generous funding provided by the citizens of Cuyahoga County through Cuyahoga Arts and Culture. For more information on Beck Center programming please visit beckcenter.org.

Beck Center for the Arts also offers arts education for all ages, all skill levels, and all abilities with classes and lessons in music, dance, visual arts, and theater, as well as creative arts therapies. Financial assistance is offered for qualified applicants so that these programs can be enjoyed by all.

Beck Center for the Arts is a not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization that offers professional theater productions on two stages, arts education programming in dance, music, theater, visual arts, early childhood, and creative arts therapies for individuals with disabilities, free gallery exhibits year-round, and outreach education programming.