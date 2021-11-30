Beck Center For The Arts Displays Work of Local Artists in Art Treasures 2021

Beck Center for the Arts is thrilled to display Art Treasures 2021, an exhibition by visual artists who bring a wealth of creativity and talent to their work. Danielle Dore is a local artist working in both 2D and ceramic genres. She is a long-time visual arts instructor, and the pottery manager at Beck Center. Ryan Finley is a Cleveland-based freelance hand-drawn artist. He is also a sketch card artist for Topps, Upper Deck and Dynamite. Ryan and his daughter Keira will present Side by Side: The Art of Ryan and Keira Finley in the Bulicek Gallery at Beck Center beginning in January 2022.

Linda Merchant Pearce is Northeast Ohio based award-winning artist and educator at Beck Center where she also serves as the Gallery Coordinator. Linda's work can also be seen in her Etsy Store. Patricia Sigmier studied art and architecture at Saint Mary's College in Indiana and has over 20 years of experience as a professional art instructor - including many years at Beck Center. Patricia is a regular exhibitor and a signature member in the juried exhibitions of the Ohio Watercolor Society, where she won the prestigious North Coast Award in 2005. Delightful works are available from Jennifer Fitchwell (of American Greetings), Cassie Lynch is a local artist and creator of amazing greeting cards. Julie Schabel is a local artist with studio space in the Screw Factory and works as an educator at the Cleveland Museum of Art. She will be presenting a solo art exhibition in Beck Center's Center for Music and Creative Arts Therapies Building from January-March 2022. Her Instagram account can be found at instagram.com/wavespacestudio. Jennifer Whitehead is a poet, illustrator, and creative thinker who finds endless ideas for children's book stories and poems in the world around her.

Ed Gallagher, Beck Center Director of Education says, "Art Treasurers is an annual visual treat for the community! The artistically varied artists share their talents in a gallery exhibition while providing creative pieces available for purchase- from t-shirts and amazing watercolor works to wearable art and pottery. This show features the best of our area's creatives."

This exhibition is free and open to the public during regular business hours, performances, and classes just outside the Senney Theater in the main building, and Daniels Lounge in the main building on the campus at 17801 Detroit Ave. The campus will be buzzing with performances of the professional theater production of Elf the Musical, running December 3, 2021 to January 2, 2022, the youth theater production of The Real Valkyries of Valhalla, running December 10 to 19, 2021, and in the Music & Dance Building, The Nutcracker, being performed December 11 and 12, 2021.

These handcrafted works are available for purchase at Customer Service at Beck Center for the Arts located at 17801 Detroit Avenue in Lakewood, just ten minutes west of downtown Cleveland. Free onsite parking is available. For more information visit beckcenter.org or call Beck Center Customer Service at 216.521.2540 x10.

Visitors to Art Treasures 2021 are invited to add their ideas and dreams to a community exhibition project entitled, "Martin Luther King Jr's I Have A Dream Vision Board." These shared comments will be used for a display celebrating MLK Day at Beck Center for the Arts in January 2022. The materials to participate will be available in the Daniels' Lounge of the main building. Your comments could be on display in Beck Center's lobby, and may also be shared on Beck Center social media pages.