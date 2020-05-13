BWW Review: CLEVELAND AREA ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCEMENTS 5/13/2020 at Playhouse Square And Others



AN INTERVIEW WITH ROY BERKO: A TRIBUTE TO DOBAMA ON ITS 60TH ANNIVERSARY



Late last year Dobama invited a dozen or so people to do a series of interviews meant to focus a spotlight on the theatre's 60th anniversary. As an original member of the Dobama community I was one of those honored to be asked to participate. Here is my interview:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UEPvpKohvsg&feature=youtu.be







LATEST NEWS FROM PLAYHOUSE SQUARE-KEY BANK BROADWAY SERIES



Gina Vernaci, CEO and President of CLE's Playhouse Square, announced on May 11, 2020 that the organization has set a 2020-2021 schedule: PRETTY WOMAN THE MUSICAL, January 5-24, 2021; THE PROM, March 9-28, 2021; AIN'T TOO PROUD, April 6-25, 2021; MOULIN ROUGE THE MUSICAL, May 5-June 6, 2021; MY FAIR LADY, June 8-22, 2021; HADESTOWN, July 6-25,2021; JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, August 5-22, 2021.



She also stated, "Playhouse Square is working on plans to host a variety of activities and performances for fans to enjoy in 2020, including some from its resident companies Cleveland Play House and Great Lakes Theater."



Representatives of the organization will be contacting subscribers with options which include account credit, subscriptions or donating the value of the tickets to PHSquare.



•••••••••••••••••••••



RADIO ON THE LAKE THEATRE



Radio on the Lake Theatre, dedicated to the preservation, creative development and educational outreach of the radio theater genre, announces a new online series. Radio on the Lake Presents...utilizes modern technology to connect with actors, directors and artists from across the United States to perform and record radio plays. The new series will present scripts from the golden age of radio drama as well as works from emerging contemporary playwrights.



New episodes of Radio on the Lake Presents... will drop Sunday evenings at 9 pm, and will be archived on our website. The plays are also available on Apple, Stitcher, Spotify, SoundCloud, and wherever you listen to podcasts. Our first two performances, Zero Hour and The Hitchhiker, are now available. For more information, visit www.artsradionetwork.com/the-radio-plays





••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••



BEN PLATT LIVE FROM RADIO CITY MUSIC HALL



Tony winner Ben Platt's solo concert at Radio City Music Hall, filmed September 29 last year, will make its debut on Netflix next month: BEN PLATT LIVE FROM RADIO CITY MUSIC HALL will drop on the streaming platform May 20. Watch the new trailer above.



The performance, the final date of Platt's concert tour, featured songs from his debut solo recording, Sing to Me Instead, his new single "Rain," and several covers. The broadcast marks the second Netflix project for the actor, who also starred in Ryan Murphy's The Politician.



••••••••••••••••



CATS



The YouTube channel The Shows Must Go On continues to air free, full-length recordings of Andrew Lloyd Webber musicals, with the filmed staging of Cats available May 15 at 2 PM ET for 48 hours. And join Playbill on Twitter for a live watch party at 7 PM ET, May 15.



Returning to the Cats stage as Grizabella for the 1998 presentation was Elaine Page, who originated the role in the West End. Ken Page also returned as Old Deuteronomy after originating the role on Broadway. Joining the pair are John Mills as Gus the Theatre Cat, Bryn Walters as Macavity, and Jacob Brent as Mistoffelees.



•••••••••••••••••••••••••••



CHAUTAUQUA CANCELS SUMMER PROGRAMS



Chautauqua Institution's board of trustees voted unanimously to cancel all in-person programming on the grounds of Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, N.Y., for summer 2020.



••••••••••••••••••••



BROADWAY SHUTDOWN EXTENDED THROUGH THE SUMMER DUE TO ONGOING CORONAVIRUS CRISIS



As the weather warms and the prospect of softer regulations looms, the Broadway League has confirmed that productions will now offer refunds and exchanges for performances through September 6 as Broadway remains dark over the summer. An exact return date has yet to be determined.



Ticketholders for performances through September 6 will be contacted via email by their point of purchase with information regarding refund and exchange options.



•••••••••••••••••••





