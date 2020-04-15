Ashland Symphony Orchestra Will Stream 'From the New World' Concert

The Ashland Symphony Orchestra will present a virtual encore of Symphony No.9, op.95 E minor, also known as From the New World, by Antonín Dvoŕák, this Saturday, April 18 at 7:00 p.m. on the symphony's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Originally performed on September 28, 2019 under the baton of guest conductor Peter Stafford Wilson, it included live visual accompaniment by Adrian Wyard. Wyard has edited this performance video to include images of the orchestra as well as his glorious landscape imagery from all across America. The visuals simply depict a journey across the country with each movement centered on a broad theme.

For the first movement the theme is water, the second features the desert night sky, the third introduces animals and spring flowers, and the final movement tours majestic mountains through the seasons and concludes our journey across The New World. The orchestra was recorded live in concert at the Robert M. & Janet L. Archer Auditorium.

Learn more at ashlandsymphony.org/event/50th-anniversary-encore-virtual-performance.

Stream the performance on Facebook here!





