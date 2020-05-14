Akron Civic Theatre Moves Spirits of the Civic Auction Online

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Akron Civic Theatre is moving its annual Spirits of the Civic auction online due to the health crisis.

Among the 80+ items available is an exclusive Movie Night at the Civic for you and 49 friends. You can pick any movie to be shown on the big screen and work out a date that doesn't pose a conflict for the theater.

Another experience being auctioned is the opportunity to smash guitars on the Civic stage. That package includes a winners' champagne toast and a video recording of the experience.

Other experiences include a Goodyear Blimp ride for two, flying lessons at Akron Fulton Airport, a trip to the Grand Canyon, a brewing experience at Hoppin' Frog Brewery and a Summit Metro Parks kayaking tour.

There are also themed grab bags, including beauty items, pet supplies, food, beverages, and more.



The auction site is open for bidding beginning at 8 a.m. on Sunday, May 17. Bidding will end at 9 p.m. on Saturday, May 23.





