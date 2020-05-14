Actors Collaborative Toledo announces The ACT Monologue Project

While the State of Ohio is slowly beginning to open up, theatres and other venues where crowds gather will most likely be the last to reopen. To help fill this void, Actors Collaborative Toledo has created THE ACT MONOLOGUE PROJECT. If you visit ACT's Facebook Page (Actors Collaborative Toledo-ACT), you can experience a treasure trove of "virtual theatre."

On this page, ACT is featuring local actors--and a few who have moved away and are visiting us virtually--performing monologues from international, national and local playwrights. From Shakespeare, Chekhov and Wilde to local authors (Tanner DuVall, Nina Wright and Eric Pfeffinger), you will certainly find something to enjoy. Some will make you laugh, some will make you cry and some will make you think about the human condition. We have posted monologues performed by over 25 actors--with more on the way!

So sit back, pour yourself a cup of your favorite beverage and enjoy some great theatre from the comfort and safety of your home.





Related Articles Shows View More Cleveland Stories

More Hot Stories For You