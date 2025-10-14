9 TO 5 Comes to Baldwin Wallace University Music Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Baldwin Wallace University University's nationally acclaimed music theatre program is clocking in this fall with the high-energy "9 to 5: The Musical." This production marks the first that new BW Music Theatre Director Jennifer Hemphill has directed for the university.

"9 to 5" runs for eight shows between November 13 and November 23 in the Mainstage Theatre of BW's Kleist Center for Art & Drama.

Based on the hit 1980 film and featuring music and lyrics by the legendary Dolly Parton and book by Patricia Resnick, the production brings an empowering story of three female coworkers who conspire to take down their sexist boss.

The original Broadway production received notable recognition, including a Grammy nomination for Best Musical Show Album, four Tony Award nominations and a record-breaking 15 Drama Desk Award nominations.

"9 to 5" celebrates female friendship and resilience, all while delivering a powerful message about equality in the workplace that remains relevant today.

Hemphill shares, "'9 to 5' is a story about women reclaiming their voices and power, so it feels especially meaningful to be bringing it to life with a creative team made up almost entirely of women. Our collaboration reflects the very spirit of the musical - women supporting and uplifting each other to create something bold, joyful, inspired and inspiring."

The production is led by an impressive creative team. In addition to Hemphill directing and choreographing, Rachel Woods serves as the music director.

The design team includes set designer Lindsay Webster, Costume Designer Susanne Houstle, lighting designer Maya Fein, sound designer Angie Hayes and McKenna Pfeiffer '26 as production stage manager.

Additionally, BW has brought in guest music supervisor Susan Draus, who was the music director of Broadway's "Good Vibrations" and numerous national tours.

This production contains mature themes and may not be suitable for all audiences. Parental discretion is advised due to the use of a gun, drug use and sexual innuendo.

Performances will run Thursday through Saturday, November 13-15 and 20-22, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, November 16 and 23, at 2 p.m. In its entirety, the show will run for two and a half hours, including a 15-minute intermission.

Following the Saturday evening performance, audiences are invited to attend a post-show cabaret titled "Man, I Feel Like a Woman!: Women of Country & Pop," featuring performances by understudy and ensemble cast members, including a free-will donation to support the BW Music Theatre student organization, Ars Nova.

"9 to 5" is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.