VIDEO: CCM's Streaming Series Continues With Spring Opera Gala Concerts

The UC College-Conservatory of Music's virtual performance series continues with a pair of Spring Opera Gala concerts. Originally broadcast on June 17 and 18, both concerts are now available for on-demand viewing. Watch an excerpt from the second gala concert below.

CCM's Spring Opera Gala is a double-cast production: the same repertoire is performed during both broadcasts, but each features a different cast of singers performing arias and duets from such classic Italian operas as Gaetano Donizetti's L'Elisir d'Amore, Gioacchino Rossini's Otello and Ruggero Leoncavallo's Pagliacci.

Each concert stream also begins with a spirited performance of the Overture to Rossini's L'Italiana in Algeri by the CCM Philharmonia and concludes with a rousing rendition of the "Sola, sola in buio loco" sextet from Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Don Giovanni.

CCM Professor of Music and Director of Orchestral Studies Mark Gibson conducts both performances, with musical preparation by Associate Professor of Opera Kathleen Kelly along with Professor of Opera/Voice Coaching and J. Ralph Corbett Distinguished Chair of Opera Marie-France Lefebvre (preparation for the Don Giovanni sextet). See below for complete program and cast information for both broadcasts.

All episodes of CCMONSTAGE Online can be digitally streamed for free. After the premiere broadcast, each installment in this ongoing series will remain available for on-demand viewing on CCM's website, YouTube channel and Facebook page.

CCM's Spring Opera Gala was recorded live in CCM's Corbett Auditorium on March 26 and 28, 2021. Both performances observed all of the COVID Careful protocols that were required at the time of recording. Video production by MasseyGreenAVP, LLC. Audio production by Joel Crawford Recording. This digital performance series is made possible by support from CCMONSTAGE Online Broadcast Sponsors CCMpower and ArtsWave, and CCMONSTAGE Online Production Sponsors Dr. & Mrs. Carl G. Fischer.

Dates: