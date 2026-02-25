Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati Will Present FOURTEEN FUNERALS This March

🎭 NEW! Cincinnati Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cincinnati & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati (ETC) will present the regional premiere comedy Fourteen Funerals by Eric Pfeffinger. With sharp dialogue and poignant moments, this production offers a comedic yet touching look at the ties that bind us—sometimes even after death. Directed by Torie Wiggins, Fourteen Funerals takes the stage March 21–April 12, 2026. Premiere Sponsor is John Goering. Design Sponsor is Linda R. Holthaus.

When Sienna receives a cryptic call about the untimely deaths of distant relatives in Blissfield, Indiana, she finds herself unexpectedly tasked with delivering eulogies for family members she's never met. What begins as a peculiar obligation soon transforms into a journey of self-discovery and unexpected friendship with Millie, the quirky funeral home receptionist. This witty and heartfelt new play explores themes of identity, connection, and the stories we inherit.

“When I first heard the title of Fourteen Funerals, I didn't think I was interested. After I read it, I realized it's not a story about death . . . it's a story about life,” says ETC's Producing Artistic Director D. Lynn Meyers. “It shares this concept that your past brings you fully and presently into your future—how your past is something that informs who you are and gives you the information you need to know where to go. Fourteen Funerals is a story about the family you come from, the family you choose, and how you can celebrate both.”

About the Cast

Shonita Joshi (Sienna) was last seen at Ensemble Theatre in Grand Horizons. She was born in Pune, India, and now lives in Brooklyn, New York. She graduated from Stella Adler School of Acting and has degrees in banking, finance, and journalism. Some of her recent credits include productions at Veterans Repertory Theatre and Chenango River Theatre in New York; Purple Rose Theatre in Michigan; The Human Race Theatre Company, Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, and Ensemble Theatre in Ohio; Peterborough Players in New Hampshire; and more. She recently made her television debut in season 27 of Law & Order: SVU.

Maggie Lou Rader (Millie) was last seen at Ensemble Theatre in I Need That. She attended William Jewell College, Oxford University, and the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire. She has performed regionally with Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, Human Race Theatre Company, Florida Studio Theatre, Alabama Shakespeare Festival, The Kitchen Theatre, Know Theatre of Cincinnati, and Cincinnati Shakespeare Company. Some of her favorite credits include The Pilot in Grounded, Maggie in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, and Marie Antoinette in The Revolutionists. She's also a national award-winning playwright and resident artist at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park.

Performance Information

Performances Tuesday-Saturday at 7:30 pm; Saturday and Sunday at 2:00 pm. A complete calendar of performances is available at www.ensemblecincinnati.org.

Ticket Prices

Tickets start at $22 for adults; student tickets are $29; and children are $27. Half-Price Rush Tickets: All remaining tickets for the current day's performance(s) are available two hours prior to each show time for half-price (discount only applies to adult tickets) when purchasing by phone or in person.