Take The Stage Campaign To Benefit Cincinnati Arts Association's Education Programs

The Cincinnati Arts Association has announced its newest fundraising campaign, TAKE THE STAGE, which allows donors to own a piece of Aronoff Center history – a section of the Procter & Gamble Hall's original stage floor, which was replaced this summer after nearly thirty years of use.

Since the opening of the Aronoff in 1995, this beloved stage has held hundreds upon hundreds of shows and stars from Hamilton, Disney's The Lion King, and The Phantom of the Opera to Patti LaBelle, Carol Burnett, and Tony Bennett… and many, many more. The new stage floor includes more than 8,000 red oak floorboards and was installed over a ten-week period by the Cincinnati Floor Company, which also installed the original Procter & Gamble Hall flooring. The new stage floor has an estimated life of more than thirty years.

Friends and fans of the Cincinnati Arts Association are invited to support the NEXT STAGE of its ongoing history of presenting arts and entertainment experiences at the Aronoff Center and in the community. For a donation of $250, supporters will receive a beautifully framed, limited-edition shadowbox that includes an engraved piece of the original Procter & Gamble Hall stage and a stunning image of the theater, plus a numbered Certificate of Authenticity.

Most importantly, the funds raised through the TAKE THE STAGE campaign will help CAA sustain its Education & Community Engagement (ECE) programs that promote transformative, life-long participation in the arts while contributing to individual, organizational, and community success. With a mission to educate, inspire, and engage the Tri-state region, these accessible arts programs ignite the imaginations of all ages. CAA's ECE department has served more than two million children and adults since the inception of these programs nearly three decades ago.

To donate to the TAKE THE STAGE campaign and receive the limited-edition shadowbox, or for more information, visit CincinnatiArts.org/take-the-stage or contact Amanda Ross at (513) 977-4135 / aross@cincinnatiarts.org.

The Cincinnati Arts Association is a 501[c] 3 nonprofit organization, and contributions to the Aronoff Center's TAKE THE STAGE campaign are tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law.

Founded in 1992, the Cincinnati Arts Association (CAA) is a not-for-profit organization that oversees the programming and management of two of the Tri-state's finest performing arts venues – the Aronoff Center for the Arts and Music Hall – and is dedicated to supporting performing and visual arts. Each year, CAA presents a diverse schedule of events; serves upwards of 700,000 people in its venues; features the work of talented local, regional, and national artists in the Weston Art Gallery (located in the Aronoff Center); and supports the work of more than one dozen resident companies.