THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL: YOUTH EDITION to Open The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati's 23-24 MainStage Season

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL: YOUTH EDITION is a 60-minute musical adaptation based on the beloved animated series created by Stephen Hillenburg.

By: Sep. 15, 2023

The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati's 23-24 MainStage Season opens with THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL: YOUTH EDITION at the Taft Theatre October 14-23, 2023. Tickets are on sale now at Click Here.

 

"TCT is making a splash with our season opener THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL: YOUTH EDITION! With songs from Cyndi Lauper to T.I. to Lady A, this musical brings to life the characters of Bikini Bottom. This show will have the whole family singing and dancing out of the theatre!" says Artistic Director, Roderick Justice.

 

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL: YOUTH EDITION is a 60-minute musical adaptation based on the beloved animated series created by Stephen Hillenburg. Plunge into this stunning all-singing, all-dancing, dynamic stage show! When the citizens of Bikini Bottom discover that a volcano will soon erupt and destroy their humble home, SpongeBob and his friends must come together to save the fate of their undersea world. With lives hanging in the balance and all hope lost, a most unexpected hero rises up. The power of optimism really can save the world!

 

Based on the series by Stephen Hillenburg. Book by Kyle Jarrow. Musical Production Conceived by Tina Landau. Original Songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady A, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T’s, They Might Be Giants, T.I. And Songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenny & Andy Paley. Additional Lyrics by Jonathan Coulton / Additional Music by Tom Kitt. Nickelodeon, SpongeBob SquarePants, and all related titles, logos and characters are trademarks of Viacom International Inc.

 

Stage Direction and Co-Choreography by Maddie Jones. Roderick Justice, Artistic Director and Co-Choreographer. Dani Lobello, Director of Production. Scenic Design by Nate Bertone. Sets and Props provided by Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center. Lighting Design by Benjamin Gantose. Costume Design by Jeff Shearer. Music Direction by Jacob Priddy. Sound Production by Don Moore. Technical Direction by Ben Adams and Maggie Foley. Resident Stage Manager, Jadi Davis.

 

Ideal for ages 4+. This production runs 60 minutes without an intermission.

 

Showtimes for THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL: YOUTH EDITION include:

Saturday, October 14 at 2PM (ASL interpretation will be offered at this performance.)

Saturday, October 14 at 5PM

Sunday, October 15 at 2PM

Friday, October 20 at 7PM

Saturday, October 21 at 11AM

Saturday, October 21 at 2PM

Sunday, October 22 at 2PM

 

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL: YOUTH EDITION is made possible by Dress Run Sponsor TriHealth, Production Sponsor The Summit Hotel, and Season Sponsor The Charles H. Dater Foundation. Additional funding for MainStage Ticket Subsidies is provided by PNC Foundation. The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati is supported by the tens of thousands of people who give generously to the annual ArtsWave Campaign, the region’s primary source for arts funding. The Ohio Arts Council helped fund this program with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence, and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans.

 

The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati's Broadway-style MainStage productions, including THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL: YOUTH EDITION, are performed in the historic Taft Theatre, 5th and Sycamore Streets in Downtown Cincinnati. Tickets start at $10. Visit thechildrenstheatre.com or call the TCT Box Office at 513.569.8080 x10, Monday - Friday from 9 AM to 5 PM to purchase tickets.

 

CAST (In Alphabetical Order)

JUDE ABELLA…Ensemble

CHRISTIAN ARIAS…Ensemble

BRAXTON BELL…. Electric Skate/Ensemble

RHYS BOATWRIGHT....... Live Foley Artist

EMMARIE BREWER…. Ensemble

*BRINLEY CULVER…. Ensemble

KRISTEN DAS …. Pearl Krabs

IAN TIMOTHY FORSGREN…. Electric Skate/Ensemble

JOSH GALLOWAY…. SpongeBob SquarePants

ANNA LEIGH GORTNER…. Ensemble

ALEC HARRISON…...Perch Perkins

TOMMI LEA HARSCH…...Sandy Cheeks

BOB HERZOG…. Sheldon J. Plankton

EMILY HILBRECHT…Ensemble

HENRY HOWLAND…. Squidward Tentacles

BRANDI LA’SHERRILL…. Mayor of Bikini Bottom

*ELLI MADDOCK…. Ensemble

AARON MARSHALL…. Patrick Star

Bobby Montaniz…. Mr. Krabs

*KIP RICHARDSON.... Ensemble Swing

MAKENZIE RUFF…. Karen

ELEXIS SELMON…. Ensemble

KATE STARK…. Ensemble

COLLIN BROGAN STINNETT.... Ensemble

*KEYA VADIVELU…Ensemble

Jordan Ward…. Ensemble

 

Understudies

For Perch and Plankton: Jude Abella; for Patrick and Mr. Krabs: Braxton Bell; for SpongeBob: Ian Timothy Forsgren; for Mayor: Emily Hilbrecht; for Sandy: Elli Maddock; for Pearl Krabs and Karen: Elexis Selmon; for Squidward: Collin Brogan Stinnett

 

*Denotes TCT’s Young Artists Company

 

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL: YOUTH EDITION is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals. www.concordtheatricals.com

 




