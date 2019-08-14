THE ABSENTEE Comes to the Know

Far out in the Milky Way, "Beacons" serve as lighthouses for warping ships around the galaxy. When a U.S. Space Force ship explodes near Beacon 44.AR.90, its Operator finds herself alone in deep space with only her ship's A.I. for companionship. That is, until a persistent canvasser calls, desperate to convince her to vote absentee in the 2088 election.

A semi-finalist for the Relentless award, and winner of the 2019-2020 Woodward/Newman Drama Award.

A deeply moving space tale about queer love, finding the hope to overcome grief, and intergalactic absentee voting, The Absentee by Julia Doolittle hits the MainStage starting September 13 at the Know.

Directed by guest director Kate Bergstrom, The Absentee challenges traditional notions of love, lays bare the effects of isolationism, and reminds us of the duty we owe one another.

The Operator, who can't share her full name due to space force code, has fled earth, her girlfriend, and her troubles, in pursuit of a shut-off life in the stars. But she isn't fully cut offa??-she prides herself on being able to know all of the regular ships and pilots who charter through her section.

When an explosion causes her sector to become an isolation zone, her only contact becomes her computer, Beacona??-and a man who keeps calling her about absentee voting from space. Her desire to keep hiding from her past is strong, but when a disaster puts her whole station in jeopardy, she is forced to face her grief and civic duty head-on.

Our second MainStage show of the season is propelled by the creative force of two amazing women: Julia Doolittle (Playwright) and Kate Bergstrom (Director).

Julia Doolittle is an up-and-coming but already highly accomplished playwright. Take a look at just some of her accolades:

Julia's work has been seen at South Coast Repertory, Portland Stage, Victory Gardens Theatre, the Sam French Off-Off Broadway Festival, The Tank, Tiny Rhino, Ensemble Studio Theatre, Urban Stages, and Rogue Machine Theatre. She is a recipient of the Elizabeth George Commission from South Coast Rep, a semi-finalist for the O'Neill Summer Conference, and a finalist for the 2017 Heideman Award at the Human Festival. This past winter her play, "Tell Them I'm Still Young," was featured at the American Theater Group and starred Andre Braugher, of ,"Brookly Nine-Nine," fame. She is a proud member of EST's Youngblood Playwrights group.

Kate Bergstrom, based in both LA and New York, brings plenty of heavy-hitting experience to the team, as well:

Holding an MFA in Directing from Brown/Trinity Rep, Kate's eclectic work has been seen in NYC + LA at Ars Nova, REDCAT, La Mama Umbria, UCLAlive!, Highways Performance Space, Granoff Center for the Arts, Rattlestick Theatre, Theatre at Monmouth, LACMA, LATC, Brown/Trinity Rep + She's developed work everywhere from Curious Theatre Company (Denver) to Ojai Playwrights Conference.

Central Coast BroadwayWorld.com's 2016 Person to Watch + 2017 Best Director. Founding Artistic Director of On The Verge Summer Repertory Company in Santa Barbara & Explosions From the Other Canon @ Brown.

She was most recently seen directing, "Enchanted April," by Matthew Barber (July 17-August 16, Theatre at Monmouth).

In addition to this powerhouse playwright and director team, The Absentee features a stellar cast fit for the stars!

Starring as Operator, the ever amazing local favorite Jordan Trovillion blasts off, back onto the Know stage. Audiences who loved her action-packed turn as Denn in Susan Swayne and the Hunter in Neverwhere, her whimsical take on Ariadne in Heavier Than... and the laugh out loud Ken Ham's Journey to the Center of the Earth will not want to miss this!

Hannah Jones and Amber Janice Balwin return to our orbit as Lieutenant Zala (Jones) and Beacon (Baldwin), after their appearance in this summer's Cincinnati Fringe Festival Producers' Pick of the Fringe winner Decent, a Murder Ballad.

The Absentee also welcomes back longtime friend Nathan Tubbs, taking to the stars as Glenn. Audiences will remember Nathan taking flight as Icarus in Heavier Than... , his bewildered take as Henchmen in Susan Swayne, or one of his many Serials! performances.

When you're tempted to run away from a world that seems like it's burning down, sometimes choosing hope is the hardest fight of all.

Buckle up and blast off to The Absentee, running September 13th - October 5th, only at Your Theatrical Playground.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting knowtheatre.com or calling 513.300.5669.





