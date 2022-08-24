Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SUNRISE COVEN Continues at Know Theatre With Jim Stark as Jax

The Know will also be offering a recording of Sunrise Coven, captured during opening weekend with the original cast.

Aug. 24, 2022  

Last week, due to performer illness, Know Theatre of Cincinnati had to cancel its weekend performances of Sunrise Coven, by Brendan Bourque-Sheil. The run of Sunrise Coven will resume with local actor Jim Stark taking on the role of Jax.

Jim was last seen on the Know stage in 2017 as one-half of a father-daughter crime team in The Arsonists, and currently serves as the Production Manager of the Know.

To allow for rehearsal time with this updated cast, Wednesday's performance of Sunrise Coven is canceled. Ticket holders for a canceled performance may rebook their tickets to any other night of the show, with no additional charge, convert their ticket purchase to a donation, or receive a refund. The scheduled performances for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 8PM and Sunday at 3PM will proceed as scheduled.

The Know will also be offering a recording of Sunrise Coven, captured during opening weekend with the original cast, as a video-on-demand rental through Sunday, August 28.


